LOBO Systems Announces LinkedIn Live Product Demonstration
LIVE EVENT: Wednesday 6th March 2024 at 10:30 am & 4:30 PM GMT.DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOBO Systems, a leading provider of access platform systems, is excited to announce two exclusive live events on LinkedIn, offering in-depth demonstrations of the groundbreaking product.
Scheduled for 6th March at 10:30 am & 4:30 pm, these sessions will be led by LOBO Systems' CEO, Robert Bokros, and VP of Sales, Paul Timson. The events promise to delve deep into the intricacies of the remarkable system, showcasing its unparalleled versatility, robust safety features, and fast assembly process.
Furthermore, both sessions will include dedicated Q&A segments, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage directly with the experts and clarify any queries they may have.
To secure your spot at these exclusive events, click the link to register.
For more information about LOBO Systems, please visit www.lobosystems.com or contact sales@lobosystems.com / +44 1332 365 666.
About LOBO Systems:
LOBO Systems is a leading provider of innovative access platform systems designed to enhance safety, productivity, and efficiency in industrial environments. With a commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, LOBO Systems delivers customizable solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its customers worldwide.
Ellie Bokros
LOBO Systems Ltd
+44 1332 365666
LOBO Systems Demonstration Video