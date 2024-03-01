Harmonizing Heights: Innovation at Lower Manhattan Skyscraper with Modernfold Acousti-Seal
ModernfoldStyles, Inc. enhances Lower Manhattan's 140 Broadway with innovative Modernfold Acousti-Seal solutions, shaping modern office spaces.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 140 Broadway, an architectural landmark nestled in the heart of lower Manhattan, continues its legacy of innovation with the installation of state-of-the-art Modernfold Acousti-Seal Legacy paired panel units. Owned by Union Investment and advised by Metzler Real Estate, this 50-story skyscraper has long been a symbol of modernity in premium New York City office spaces.
The recent refurbishments at 140 Broadway, including updated electrical and building systems, on-site generators, refreshed lobbies, and new amenity spaces, reflect the ongoing commitment to providing tenants with cutting-edge facilities. Among these transformations, the installation of Modernfold Acousti-Seal Legacy units in the building's meeting rooms stands out as a testament to forward-thinking space management solutions.
Spearheaded by global architectural firm Gensler and executed by contractor L&K Partners Inc., ModernfoldStyles completed the installation with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring a seamless blend of functionality and aesthetic appeal. The Acousti-Seal Legacy units hang from 4-wheel ball-bearing trolleys, gliding effortlessly through Modernfold’s #17 steel track, offering unparalleled ease of use.
Featuring an expandable panel closure method, the units provide the flexibility to adapt to diverse spatial needs, whether for large events or individual meeting rooms, while maintaining a remarkable Sound Transmission Class (STC) rating of 52. Acoustic control is further enhanced with fixed top seals, Sure-set Manual 2” bottom seals, and 1.5” vinyl bulb seals at partition intersections.
Constructed with steel panel skins and complemented by dark bronze hinges and trim, the movable partition exudes sophistication, seamlessly integrating with the building's aesthetic. The panel finish, adorned with Carnegie and Xorel Mojave Matte 6091-503 featuring heavy acrylic backing for direct glue application, underscores ModernfoldStyles’ dedication to durable, high-quality materials.
In addition to enhancing the space, the installation incorporates ADA-compliant pass doors, exemplifying ModernfoldStyles’ commitment to user-friendly design and accessibility.
"We are proud to have contributed to the transformation of 140 Broadway," says Bob Styles, CEO of ModernfoldStyles, Inc. "This project underscores our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that redefine architectural spaces."
In addition to the installation at 140 Broadway, ModernfoldStyles, Inc. was recently honored with the 2023 Top Dealers Award from Skyfold, Inc., further solidifying its reputation as a leading provider of operable partitions and space management solutions. This prestigious accolade recognizes ModernfoldStyles, Inc.'s commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of space management solutions. Bob Styles, CEO of ModernfoldStyles, Inc., and Vice President Erika Becker accepted the award on behalf of the entire team, showcasing the company's dedication to providing top-tier products and services to its clients.
"The 2023 Top Dealers Award from Skyfold, Inc. is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering superior solutions to our clients," says Bob Styles. "This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in operable partitions and glass wall systems, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of our industry."
Interested parties can book a tour of ModernfoldStyles, Inc.'s showroom to explore a variety of operable partitions and glass wall systems firsthand.
ModernfoldStyles further extends its commitment to innovation and education by offering AIA-approved continuing education courses on the latest design innovations. Architects and designers are invited to participate in the exclusive webinar series, exploring various product offerings and solutions. Schedule your session today!
For more information about ModernfoldStyles, Inc. and its innovative solutions, visit www.modernfoldstyles.com.
Marketing Team
ModernfoldStyles, Inc.
+1 201-329-6226
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other