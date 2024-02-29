Michelman to Showcase Next-Generation Digital Print Primers at Dscoop Edge Indy

Lori Gobris Dr. Molly Hladik

Michelman will showcase their full portfolio of water-based coatings for HP Indigo Digital Presses and participate in two educational sessions.

Dscoop attendees will be introduced to DigiPrime® Vision, a groundbreaking new line of primers.” — Marce Epstein

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman will exhibit at Dscoop Edge Indianapolis, where they will showcase their full portfolio of water-based coatings for HP Indigo Digital Presses and participate in two educational sessions, exploring how to balance performance and sustainability in digitally printed labels and packaging applications.

Dscoop attendees will be introduced to DigiPrime® Vision, a groundbreaking new line of primers. Designed specifically for the inline priming units (ILPs) of HP Indigo Digital Presses—including the new HP Indigo V12 Digital Press—these primers help facilitate moving more analog jobs to digital, reducing media waste and overstocking. DigiPrime® Vision 9000, the new inline primer for the HP Indigo 6K and 8K Digital Presses, provides the highest possible print quality on the broadest range of substrates of any digital print primer, from smooth vinyl to heavily textured papers, as well as niche materials such as twill, wood veneer, and velvet.

Lori Gobris, Global Marketing Director for Packaging, will bring three decades of expertise in the paper and flexible packaging industries to a panel discussion titled "Initiating Sustainable Print Practices" on Monday, March 25th at 1pm. Aimed at business owners and executives, topics will include best practices, common standards, and crucial first steps in the journey toward a more sustainable print future.

Dr. Molly Hladik, Global R&D Manager for Digital Printing, will present "Regulatory Considerations When Moving From Labels To Flexible Packaging in Digital Printing" which will cover concerns around inks and coatings, as well as downstream performance factors such as food contact, migration, and process conditions for flexible packaging. Her lecture will also touch on how the use of coatings can help us move to a more circular economy by enabling broader substrate use. Molly’s presentation is Monday, March 25th at 2:45pm.

Michelman's comprehensive suite of water-based, repulpable, and PFAS-free coatings impart critical barrier and functional properties to packaging structures, helping companies transition packaging from film to paper, or downguage film-based packaging to support improved end-of-life options—such as recyclability and compostability—without compromising performance. Michelman's application and regulatory experts will be available in booth #1085 to consult with Dscoop attendees interested in unleashing the full potential of digital printing.

Dscoop Edge Indianapolis is being held March 24-27, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel