Romi's GL 250 Horizontal Turning Center Now Available Through the ROMI MAAS Rental Program

ERLANGER, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Generation Romi GL 250 horizontal turning center is now available through the ROMI MAAS machine tool rental program. Rental options range from 24 to 48 months with up to 300 hours of monthly run time. The new program allows customers to take full advantage of Romi's machine tool technology without the capital outlay necessary with a purchase.

The GL 250 is equipped with thermal compensation sensors to maintain stable, dimensional results even during long working periods. The use of sensors provides accurate, real-time compensation as opposed to compensation based on pre-defined algorithms. The result is more accurate machining over extended periods of time when the machine temperature increases.

The GL 250 has a maximum cutting diameter of 11" (282 mm), and a Z travel of 23.6" (600 mm). The new machine is designed for medium to high-production environments. It notably features high power, torque, and feed force, and Romi's trademark rigidity and precision attributed to the robust "Romi-made" monoblock base.

The New Generation turning center is constructed with durable roller ways on all axes to produce high rigidity. A built-in spindle motor with a chiller incorporated and direct drive servo-motors results in high response speed, accuracy, less vibration, and lower maintenance requirements. Chilling the motor increases life expectancy and produces less thermal expansion.

The tailstock is programmable and servo-driven. Position, speed, and force are determined directly via the Fanuc controller, which reduces setup time. The GL 250 comes with a 12-station turret for fixed tools with a Romi disk, driven tools with a VDI or BMT disk, driven tools with Y-axis, or dual spindle with driven tools and Y-axis.

The CNC control features a Fanuc Oi-TF with a 15" LCD touchscreen or a Fanuc 32iB with a 19" LCD touchscreen for dual spindle version machines. It is the newest generation of Fanuc's Series iHMI. The control is designed to produce faster, more accurate performance for turning applications with separate areas on the main screen for planning, machining, improvements, and utilities. Functions are accessible with just two clicks. It comes standard with an ethernet interface, a compact flash card, and USB ports.

Romi's GL Series turning centers are all produced in Romi's state-of-the-art facilities that maintain various safety and quality certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, IATF 16949, and CE.

For more information about ROMI MAAS and the New Generation GL 250, visit https://www.romiusa.com/romi-maas/.

About Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd

Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian-based ROMI S.A., serving the USA and Canada. The company offers customers innovative and robust machine tools, including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d'Oeste, Brazil. This control over all key components allows Romi to build exceptionally rigid, accurate, high-performance solutions.

Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and complete parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi's products and solutions, visit www.romiusa.com.

About Romi S.A.

Founded in 1930, Romi S.A. is the market leader in the Brazilian machinery and industrial equipment market and a major cast iron and machined parts manufacturer.

Romi manufactures machine tools, including mechanical lathes, CNC lathes, turning centers, vertical milling machines, vertical lathes, heavy-duty and extra heavy-duty lathes, and horizontal milling machines. The company also manufactures plastic injection molding and plastic blow molding machines, as well as nodular and vermicular grey cast iron supplied rough or machined.

The company's products and services are commercialized globally and are used in diversified industrial segments, including light and heavy automotive, agricultural machinery, aerospace, medical, capital goods, consumer goods, tooling, hydraulic, and wind power.

Romi is listed on Novo Mercado, a listing segment of BM&F Bovespa for the trading of shares issued by companies that commit themselves voluntarily to adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those required by law.