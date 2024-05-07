Michelman Solutions for Every HP Industrial Print Application at drupa 2024

Michelman showcases new DigiPrime® Vision inline primer and award-winning barrier coatings, enabling more sustainable labels and packaging.

At Michelman, we're not just creating products; we're crafting solutions that empower press owners to push the boundaries of digital printing.” — Lisa DiGate

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman is set to showcase its extensive suite of water-based primer and OPV solutions tailored to the HP Industrial Print ecosystem at drupa 2024. The company will demonstrate its decades-long commitment to advancing the digital printing field and highlight its strategic partnership with HP. Also featured will be Michelman's barrier and functional coatings for packaging applications that deliver critical performance attributes while helping customers meet sustainability and circular economy initiatives.

Michelman's longstanding relationship with HP spans two decades, resulting in a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic interaction between substrates, inks, primers, and printing equipment. This collaboration has fostered the development of specialized solutions designed to optimize the digital printing process. From labels and shrink sleeves to flexible packaging, commercial printing, folding carton, and corrugated applications, Michelman's portfolio ensures that every application and virtually every substrate within the HP Industrial Print ecosystem is supported with precision-formulated primer options.

Central to Michelman's featured solutions at drupa 2024 is DigiPrime® Vision 9000, a primer that sets new standards for performance and compatibility. Approved by HP for use on the HP Indigo 6K and 8K Digital Presses, DigiPrime® Vision 9000 is a testament to Michelman's commitment to innovation.

DigiPrime® Vision 9000 streamlines operations in press rooms, delivering superior runnability and consistent performance. For press owners exploring new markets, the product's compatibility with a broad range of substrates is one of its most impressive features. DigiPrime® Vision 9000 ensures exceptional print quality across diverse materials from smooth vinyl to heavily textured and absorbent papers, as well as unique surfaces such as velvet, wood veneer, and twill, where achieving proper ink adhesion can be difficult.

Lisa DiGate, Vice President of Global Digital Printing at Michelman, highlights the importance of this innovation: "At Michelman, we're not just creating products; we're crafting solutions that empower press owners to push the boundaries of digital printing. DigiPrime® Vision 9000 embodies our drive for excellence, offering unparalleled substrate compatibility and ease of use for HP Indigo 6K and 8K Digital Press owners. It's about helping our customers achieve their vision, no matter how complex."

Additional DigiPrime® Vision primers, including options designed for the new HP Indigo V12 Digital Press, are under development. With DigiPrime® Vision on the HP Indigo V12, print service providers will be able to move longer runs to digital, reducing media waste and overstocking.

Michelman's innovation extends beyond print-receptive primers to a wider portfolio of coatings, all of which are water-based, repulpable, and PFAS-free. This includes barrier coatings to control the transmission of oxygen, mineral oil, and moisture vapor; coatings that provide resistance to water, oil, and grease; adhesion promoters to aid extrusion and metallization; overprint coatings that protect against marring, scratches, and UV light; and heat seal coatings designed for a range of initiation temperatures. These technologies can be combined in packaging structures to form a complete coating system which delivers critical performance properties while making improved end-of-life outcomes possible.

DiGate added, “We’re helping print service providers, converters, and brands transition their packaging from plastic to paper, move to recyclable mono-material structures, and reduce packaging weight. Our innovative solutions enable recyclable and compostable packaging, supporting a more circular economy.”

drupa 2024 takes place May 28 through June 7 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Michelman will exhibit in hall 5, stand D21.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.