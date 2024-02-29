LEAP Innovations Appoints Scott Frauenheim as New CEO, Launching a Bold Vision for the Future of Education
LEAP Innovations, a leading organization in educational transformation, is excited to announce the appointment of Scott Frauenheim as its new CEO.CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEAP Innovations, a leading organization in educational transformation, is excited to announce the appointment of Scott Frauenheim as its new CEO. With a long history of collaboration and a proven track record in fostering student-centered learning and innovation, Frauenheim is well-positioned to lead LEAP Innovations into a new era.
As the educational landscape continues to evolve, LEAP Innovations (LEAP) is committed to bringing joy back into the classroom and developing sustainable solutions for all learners. The organization aims to activate the knowledge, skills, and mindsets that all learners need to succeed.
"For far too long, average achievement levels have been the target for learners. However, average targets undersell the potential of far too many young people," shared Tim Schwertfeger, founder of The Chicago Scholars Foundation and member of the LEAP Innovations Board of Directors,"LEAP Innovations is challenging that status quo and unlocking limitless potential to ensure that children everywhere have the opportunity to achieve the fullness of their potential."
LEAP Innovations designs personalized professional learning and coaching for schools, districts, and community-based organizations, and has been at the forefront of breaking down barriers to access, equity, and innovation in education. Through partnerships with educational leaders across Chicago Public Schools, LEAP has been instrumental in reshaping the educational landscape for students in the city. Under Frauenheim's leadership, LEAP will continue to prioritize its mission of providing all learners with equitable education across the nation.
“Through strategic partnerships and innovative approaches, LEAP Innovations is poised to transform the educational landscape. LEAP is setting a powerful platform for educational leaders nationwide, paving the way for collaborative solutions that empower students and educators alike," shared Dr. Kenneth Wong, Annenberg Professor of Education Policy at Brown University and LEAP Innovations board member. "LEAP is redefining what is possible in K-12 education and inviting others to join them on this journey of meaningful change."
LEAP Innovations is partnering with Distinctive Schools who will provide shared services. Distinctive Schools will remain a separate 501c3 nonprofit, and provide consolidated administrative operations. LEAP will continue to operate programming it has offered during its first decade, while also infusing new and innovative offerings, programs, and services. CEO Scott Frauenheim and the team have planned a renewed slate of services including personalized professional learning and consulting, rooted in themes of learner agency, learner voice, AI, and problems of practice.
“LEAP Innovations has always been a visionary in ensuring all learners have access to equitable learning experiences. We’re reinvigorating the commitments of LEAP’s foundation, and accelerating the work for the rapidly evolving landscape,” shared incoming CEO, Scott Frauenheim, “I have never been more inspired and energized. I am humbled to lead this work into the future alongside the LEAP team and Board of Directors.”
LEAP Innovations is boldly declaring its commitment to a new era of education. The organization believes that by activating the boundless potential within every learner, not only are their lives enriched, but a brighter future for society as a whole is cultivated. By equipping learners with the necessary skills and mindset to pursue their aspirations, LEAP Innovations aims to contribute to a more innovative, resilient, and inclusive world.
For more information about LEAP Innovations, please visit their website at www.leapinnovations.org.
LEAP Innovations is a leading organization in educational transformation, dedicated to developing sustainable solutions for the rapidly changing educational landscape. By activating the knowledge, skills, and mindsets that all learners need to succeed, LEAP Innovations aims to create a more innovative, resilient, and inclusive world. For more information, visit www.leapinnovations.org.
