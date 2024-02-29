Charting Success through unified training and strategic vision

In the month of February, our divisions dedicated time to internal training sessions and strategic planning for Year 3 activities within the New Zealand government-funded Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project.

The Marketing team embarked on an intensive two-day consultation and training with Danny Cohanpour, the Lead Digital Specialist from Trove Tourism Development Advisors, under the umbrella of the SPTO’s Phase 2 NZMFAT Project. Throughout the week-long sessions, the team engaged in a comprehensive review of project activities, charting a course for the future and seamlessly integrating self-learning training on the SPTO digital portal.

Action plans for the next 16 months were meticulously crafted, encompassing initiatives such as the regional digital marketing training program, Digital Stack software acquisition program, Pacific Storytelling Specialist Programme, various advertising and marketing programming, and the upcoming regional benchmarking project.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Officer led a full-day workshop, delving into an in-depth assessment of NZMFAT project activities in preparation for the mid-term evaluation. Teams actively participated in exercises aimed at evaluating current projects and identifying areas for improvement in the journey ahead.

During the State of the Union (Marketing updates), Danny shared valuable insights, followed by a profound exploration into the sustainability of the Pacific Tourism Digital Transformation Project.

Adding to the week’s richness, Danny conducted a comprehensive training session for the entire SPTO organization on tourism trends relevant to the Pacific. Topics covered included emerging trends in MICE in the Pacific, the impact of AI on Pacific digital marketing, and more. This collaborative effort represents a significant stride towards enhancing our digital footprint and ensuring the success of this transformative project. As we forge ahead, exciting times await, filled with continued innovation in Pacific tourism.

In reflecting on the productive month of February, SPTO Chief Executive Officer, Chris Cocker, emphasised the critical importance of in-house training for all staff to upskill and collaborate effectively towards the completion of the Pacific Tourism Digital Transformation Project.

“In-house training is not just about acquiring new skills; it is about fostering a unified team that can seamlessly work together to accomplish our project goals. As we navigate the complexities of the digital landscape, it becomes imperative for every member of our organisation to be equipped with the necessary expertise to contribute to the success of this transformative project.”