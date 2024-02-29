TravMedia partners with the Pacific Tourism Organisation for SPTE 2024

The Pacific Tourism Organiation (SPTO) is thrilled to announce global media brand TravMedia as Media Partner for the South Pacific Tourism Exchange 2024 (SPTE24). This partnership highlights TravMedia’s dedication to continuously providing unparalleled opportunities travel and tourism brands to collaborate and develop long-lasting relationships with journalists.

TravMedia is the travel industry’s global media network. Founded in Sydney in 1999, TravMedia is the one-stop solution trusted by travel PR professionals and media to network and share press releases, stories, and ideas. TravMedia is now in nine countries with twelve offices and connects over 45,000 travel professionals including 25,000 editors and journalists worldwide. TravMedia supports trade and media programs for Tourism Australia’s ATE, the U.S. Travel Association’s IPW, the Society of American Travel Writers’ annual convention, Destination Canada’s Australia Roadshow, and is a proud longstanding partner of the Society of American Travel Writers and the Australian Society of Travel Writers

TravMedia Australia Regional Director Blake Riddington says “Partnering with our esteemed long-time client, SPTO, for their SPTE 2024 event is an incredibly exciting opportunity for TravMedia. Our collaboration signifies not just a professional alliance, but a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and creating unforgettable connections within the travel industry”.

SPTO Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Cocker welcomed the collaboration with TravMedia for this year’s event. We warmly welcome TravMedia’s global media network in the travel industry, providing a valuable platform for travel PR professionals and media to connect. Through this partnership, we anticipate an enriched exchange of press releases, stories, ideas, and updates on diverse Pacific destinations. Together, we are confident that our collaboration will elevate media coverage and promotion of Pacific tourism to new heights.”

The South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) “Pacific Fusion: Celebrating Diverse Products and Cultures” is set to take place in Nadi, Fiji, from May 4 – 5, 2024, a premier event for Pacific tourism. It provides a unique platform for tourism operators and partners to showcase their offerings to international buyers and media representatives.

The partnership between TravMedia and SPTO for SPTE24 underscores the aligned vision of both organisations in strategically positioning and championing the richness of Pacific tourism offerings. This collaboration serves as a testament to the influential impact of partnerships in promoting sustainable and culturally respectful tourism throughout the Pacific region.