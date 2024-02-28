 Nicholas Noel-Sellers Cartier: ‘So much love to give’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Nicholas Noel-Sellers Cartier passed away at age 22 on June 20, 2023. He was an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend to so many. He had a heart of gold and his inner light shined so bright. He was taken far too soon from us. He will forever be missed.

Nicholas was born in San francisco, California, on December 14, 2000. His proud parents, Harmony Noel Sellers and Richard Robert Cartier, had spent years and numerous pregnancies to bring him into the world. Nicholas’ birthday was a day of celebration.

Nicholas spent the majority of his 22 years in Humboldt County, California. He attended school, at Children’s House and Skyfish at Beginnings Montessori in Briceland, Ferndale Elementary, Big Lagoon in Trinidad, and graduated South Fork High School in Miranda in 2019. He was currently attending classes on automotive repair at College of the Redwoods, in Eureka.

Nicholas had a special way about himself. He had such a kind and compassionate nature that drew people in. He had so much love to give. Nicholas gave the best hugs ever. In the early years of his life, his time was spent, in his parents, bagel bakery and juice bar, Bagels Naturally, alongside mom making bagels and delivering them all over the North coast. He really enjoyed school and spending time with his friends, and sleep overs at Ohma and uncle Koreys. Most of his school years were spent on the honor roll, far surpassing the standards. Nicholas had a special enthusiasm for life. He was a true optimist, always making the best of everything. He was clearly an old soul, wisdom beyond his years. He had a great sense of humor and knew just what to say to put a smile on your face.

Nicholas loved to drive and planned on racing professionally. It was very clear at a young age that he was always up for an adventure. He loved to travel, enjoying the outdoors, riding his bike, hiking, and skateboarding. Nicholas had so many hopes and dreams. Life was richer with Nicholas in it.

Nicholas is preceded in death by his father, Richard Cartier, his uncle, Raymond Cartier, and his beloved canine, Dakota. He is survived by his Mother, Harmony Sellers, Step Parent, Sean Kinkade, his Maternal Grandparents, “Ohma”, Sonnie Sellers, and Patrick Chambers. His Fraternal Grandparents, Carolyn Boston and “Grandpa Bob”, Robert Cartier. His siblings, his Aunts and Uncles, and his many Cousins. He cared deeply about family. There are so many to name, I risk leaving someone out. His first true love, and his many loving, friends. Nicholas had a special way of touching your heart. He will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace

PLEASE JOIN US

We are having a memorial for Nicholas Noel-Sellers Cartier on Sunday March 24, 2024. At The Mateel Community Center in Redway at 2:00 pm. We ask that you bring a favorite dish to share. We look forward to joining together to honor his life. Please if you have any photos or videos of Nicholas send them to [email protected] so that we may share them.