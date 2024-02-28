The event will feature a special appearance by Tori McConnell, Miss Indian World 2023, adding a touch of prestige to the festivities. BLUESD’s Steel Pan band will contribute their musical talents to the celebration.
In addition to the performances, the festival will host various informational booths showcasing the unique cultures within the community. This free event promises an evening of unity, appreciation, and joy for all who attend.
Blue Lake Union Elementary Hosts Inaugural Multicultural Festival
