Pantone’s Collaboration with Shades By Shan Now at JCPenney Beauty!
Shades By Shan has created a brand new Lip Shine in Pantone's 2024 Color of The Year, Peach Fuzz!
Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that combines exceptional performance with indulgent luxury”NATIONWIDE, UNITED STATES , February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The exclusive collaboration between impact-driven and women-led company, Shades By Shan Cosmetics and global color authority Pantone for the Pantone Color of the Year 2024, The Lip Shine, is now available online for a limited time at Shades By Shan's exclusive retailer at JCPenney and coming to 600+ stores nationwide in the coming weeks. The partnership between Shades By Shan and Pantone marks a special occasion as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of Pantone's Color of the Year. This collaboration is monumental, as it brings together a women-owned, women-led, and Latina-founded brand. The Lip Shine, a limited edition product, is created exclusively to complement the Pantone Color of the Year 2024, PANTONE® 13-1023 Peach Fuzz. This heartfelt peach hue conveys a feeling of tenderness and communicates a message of caring, sharing, community, and collaboration, aligning with Shades By Shan’s core values. Make sure to purchase The Lip Shine at JCPenney.com.
The Lip Shine offers a unique blend of bold, bright, soft, and subtle shades, perfect for every skin tone.The new lip oil is enriched with Olive, Almond, and Jojoba Oil, that helps in keeping lips nourished. What sets this Lip Shine apart is its non-greasy, non-sticky texture that delivers a mirror-like shine.
Whether for a natural everyday look or a glamorous night out, the lightweight formula glides on smoothly, providing long-lasting color and shine without any stickiness. It's a vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free formula to create a high-shine lip gloss with intensive lip care.
"We are beyond excited to introduce The Lip Shine to our JCPenney family," said Shan Berries Founder and CEO of Shades By Shan. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that combines exceptional performance with indulgent luxury. Whether worn alone for a natural look or layered over lipstick for added dimension, The Lip Shine is sure to become a staple in everyone's beauty routine."
"At JCPenney Beauty, we’re incredibly proud of our partnership with Shades By Shan, " said Jo Osborne, SVP and GMM for JCPenney. We’re excited to be the exclusive retailer for customers to purchase The Lip Shine in the 2024 Pantone Color of the Year: Peach Fuzz. Congratulations to the Shades By Shan team on this historic moment as they become the first cosmetics brand to develop a product specifically for the Pantone Color of the Year."
Inspired by the message of fostering positivity and meaningful connections, Shades By Shan founder Shan Berries launched the Shine Series campaign in December through January to align with the messaging behind Peach Fuzz. The campaign spotlighted resilient women and entrepreneurs from the San Francisco Bay Area community who embody the values of unity, community, and teamwork represented by the color Peach Fuzz. As part of Shades By Shan's commitment to helping single parents in need, Shades By Shan will donate a percentage of the proceeds from every Lip Shine sold to support its MamaBerries Nonprofit Foundation. Purchasing the Lip Shine will enhance one's natural beauty and contribute to making a difference in a deserving single-parent household.
ABOUT SHADES BY SHAN:
Shades By Shan is a San Francisco-based impact driven cosmetics company. Launched in 2018, Shades By Shan's mission is to support single parents in need. Inspired by founder Shan's experiences growing up with a single Latina mother, Shades By Shan believes in giving back. A portion of each purchase goes towards supporting single parents who are struggling through its 501c3, The MamaBerries Nonprofit Foundation. Shades By Shan products are available online and nationwide at JCPenney. Learn more about Shades By Shan at http://www.sbscosmetics.com and connect with Shades By Shan on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. To learn more about MamaBerries Foundation, visit: https://www.mamaberriesfoundation.org/.
ABOUT PANTONE®:
Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every workflow stage for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers worldwide rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color InstituteTM provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology, and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve user efficiency. Pantone Lifestyle combines color and design across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
