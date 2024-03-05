PeopleReign Announces Spring 2024 System of Intelligence Platform Release

The PeopleReign Virtual Agent Dashboard

Introducing chain of thought machine reasoning for IT and HR employee service automation

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleReign, the industry-leading SaaS platform that automates IT and HR employee service, announced today the release of its flagship system of intelligence platform for spring 2024. This latest release introduces innovation including chain of thought machine reasoning for IT and HR employee service. Now, employees can chat with enterprise documents and engage the virtual agent to accomplish complex tasks that require multiple steps like managing meetings and onboarding employees.

In addition, the spring 2024 platform release introduces the following key features:

To ensure employees are getting what they need from the virtual agent, PeopleReign now includes advanced, NLP-based sentiment analysis. IT and HR now have real-time visibility into how employees feel about their interactions with the bot and where there are opportunities to improve the experience.

LLM accuracy and latency are vital components of employee perceptions of value when using AI. This quarter’s release introduces Insights dashboard widgets that show trends in both.

PeopleReign system owners can now investigate slow-running queries plus orchestration actions and override default bot behavior when employees mark replies as “not helpful”.

Answers and actions are significantly more accurate when the bot can respond based on awareness of who the employee is and what they need in the context of what they’re doing now and where they live. PeopleReign administrators can now append user context variables like role, geography, and preferred language to the virtual agent API payload. Users benefit from personalized replies. Organizations benefit from fine-grained control over what the bot can say and do based on an awareness of who is making the request.

For organizations converting hundreds of workflows and forms into conversational AI, PeopleReign now syncs directly with systems of record like ServiceNow, Salesforce, Zendesk, Jira Service Management, and Workday.

Feedback from beta users has been overwhelmingly positive like this comment from a help desk analyst in Romania: “PeopleReign’s support for forms in our service catalog means we’ll receive about 2,500 fewer tickets every month for software license requests. That single feature saves me and my team hours per day. It took about 30 minutes to configure form support in PeopleReign.”

Existing PeopleReign customers have automatically been upgraded to the spring 2024 release. It is generally available for new customers effective today.

The PeopleReign system of intelligence for IT and HR employee service automation