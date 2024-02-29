South Pacific Pocket Guide Announces Sponsorship of SPTE 2024

New Zealand – 14th Feb 2024 – South Pacific Pocket Guide, a leader in online travel guides for the South Pacific nations, including Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, the Cook Islands and Niue, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the South Pacific Tourism Exchange 2024 (SPTE24) for a third consecutive year. This partnership highlights South Pacific Pocket Guide’s dedication to continuously crafting world-class travel guides for the Pacific.

Robin G, the Operations Manager at South Pacific Pocket Guide, expressed excitement about the ongoing partnership, stating, “We are proud to support SPTE this year again and are excited to deepen ties with the nations we work with and create new relationships with nations wanting to join our programme.” This sponsorship aligns with South Pacific Pocket Guide’s mission to provide world-class travel guidance and to promote sustainable travel to the Pacific to a global audience.

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Cocker, warmly welcomed South Pacific Pocket Guide’s involvement in this year’s event. “We extend our warmest welcome to South Pacific Pocket Guide, a renowned travel media outlet, into this collaborative venture. With their expertise in offering travel guides and updates for various Pacific destinations, we are confident that our partnership will enhance media coverage and promotion of Pacific tourism,” said Cocker.

The South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) “Pacific Fusion: Celebrating Diverse Products and Cultures”, set to take place in Nadi, Fiji, from May 4 – 5, 2024, is the premier professional event for the tourism sector in the region. It provides a unique platform for tourism operators and partners to showcase their offerings to international buyers and media representatives. The SPTE24, bolstered by the bronze partnership with South Pacific Pocket Guide, promises to be a momentous occasion for advancing tourism in the Pacific.

The collaboration between South Pacific Pocket Guide and the SPTO for SPTE24 highlights the shared vision of both organisations to strategically position and advocate for the richness of Pacific tourism offerings. It is a testament to the power of partnership in promoting sustainable and culturally respectful tourism in the South Pacific.