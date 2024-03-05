Forward Edge-AI Launches First-of-Its-Kind Knowledge Academy for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)

AI-infused Knowledge Academy will accelerate Phase III transition of SBIR/STTR derived technologies and services

The Academy represents 34 years of SBIR program knowledge. The Academy will be a living resource, and together, we can continue building on its foundation. ” — Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, a leading Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) consortium leader, today announced the launch of its SBIR Knowledge Academy™. The aim of the Academy is to empower startups and government acquisition professionals alike with the knowledge and templates they need to accelerate the transition of SBIR/STTR technologies from lab-to-market.

The Academy is AI-infused and trained on over three decades of SBIR information. The SBIR Knowledge Academy™ also leverages a Large Learning Model (LLM) called the Maven SBIR Bot™, to answer questions about the program. The Maven SBIR Bot™ continues to learn with each new question asked. Recently, ChatGPT has highlighted the need for modern knowledge management to leverage generative AI capabilities to automate customer engagement.

The Knowledge Academy is a free, open resource for the community. Forward Edge-AI's SBIR Knowledge Academy™ is built to:

- Create a community of acquisition professionals, who can leverage the technology to transition SBIR solutions and services to Phase III

- Educate businesses and consultants on the what, why, and how of the SBIR program

- Provide up to date information about policy and regulatory changes that impact the SBIR and STTR programs

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge AI, Inc. founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in AI and is leading the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI’s mission is to solve complex problems in the public safety, national security, and defense sectors.

Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.