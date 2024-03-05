Secure Data Management and NextGen Graphics Displays Require the Expansive Processing Power of the NEXCOM Neu-X304
Smart Sensors, Digital Retail Displays, and Data Visualization Tools Unleash the Power of Personalization and Big Data
AI is pushing exciting new technology solutions forward across industries, and dynamic touchscreen and multimedia displays are now richer and more responsive than ever before”FREMONT, CA, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent platforms solutions, announced today the launch of the Neu-X304, an industrial-grade, fanless edge computing system powerful enough to support the artificial intelligence (AI) and visual edge performance requirements of the future. The next generation of data visualization tools for healthcare, public transportation, security, data centers, and cloud computing management, and the future of responsive retail marketing experiences requires the processing power and flexibility of the Neu-X304.
“AI is pushing exciting new technology solutions forward across industries, and dynamic touchscreen and multimedia displays are now richer and more responsive than ever before,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “To develop the data visualization tools and personalized retail experiences of the future – companies need more processing power and more efficient and responsive sensors, connections, and systems. We are rising to that challenge with the new Neu-X304.”
The NEXCOM Neu-X304 series delivers superb CPU performance powered by the 13th and 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. A built-in Intel® UHD Graphics 770 engine makes eye-catching visuals possible, combined with three independent HDMI 2.0 outputs at 4K@60Hz to help bring those graphics to life. Flexibility is key in the Neu-X304 series, with multiple I/Os available: two COM ports, eight USB ports, one mic-in, one line-out, one remote switch, and two LANs. Wi-Fi and LTE/5G expansion slots deliver enhanced connectivity.
“The Neu-X304 meets the processing demands of the most forward-looking retailers, healthcare and hospitality providers, transportation officials, and more,” said Yang. “The Neu-X304 offers a breakthrough CPU/GPU combination that unlocks the AI computing potential required for the high-definition graphic performance and immersive digital displays of the future.”
Edge computing demands continuous connectivity. The Neu-X304 includes LAN ports for 2.5GbE network connections and expansion slots for LTE/5G and Wi-Fi/BT opportunities. To support critical Internet of things (IoT) data collection tasks, it is equipped with two RS232/422/485 and two RS232 ports. Ample USB and COM ports support connection to barcode scanners, thermal printers for self-service kiosks, electronic menu boards, and more. Combining multiple displays with other I/Os, including sensors or cameras for smart security monitoring, is also possible with the Neu-X304.
Leveraging the cutting-edge Intel® Core™ CPU power, the Neu-X304 delivers exceptional recognition capability for pattern checking and objection detection to support data collection and analysis for smart city and public transportation management, smart warehouse optimization, precision retail marketing, and building energy management and security. The Intel® UHD Graphics 770 engine’s cutting-edge image inference capabilities offer up to 32 graphics execution units (EUs) for eye-catching visuals, while delivering a graphics performance up to 1.94x times faster than previous-generation engines.
Main Features
● 13/12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 processors, up to 35W
● Dual channel DDR5 SO-DIMM, max up to 64GB
● Support 3 x HDMI 2.0 output, 4K@60Hz
● Dual Intel® LAN ports
● Rich Interface : 2 x COM ports, 8 x USB port, Mic-in, Line-out
● TPM 2.0 onboard
● Support Intel® AMT technology (Q670E only)
● Multiple expansion slots: M.2 2280 Key M for storage, M.2 2230 Key E for Wi-Fi module, M.2 3052 Key B for LTE/5G module
● Power Input:12V DC or 12~24V DC (Q670E only)
To learn more, please visit the product news and NEXCOM website.
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
