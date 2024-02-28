WV Disaster Recovery Centers’ Hours Change
Charleston, W.Va.– The state-federal Disaster Recovery Centers in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha counties will have new hours starting Feb. 29, 2024.
The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and are located at:
|Boone County
|Calhoun County
|
38 John Slack Circle, Racine, WV 26165
Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|
80 Spring Run Rd., Arnoldsburg, WV 25234
Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Clay County
|Harrison County
|
Located at 223 Main Street Clay, 25043, WV
Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|
Harrison County Courthouse
301 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301
Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Kanawha County (Belle)
|Kanawha County (Penn VA)
|
Belle Town Hall
1100 E. Dupont Ave. Belle, WV 25015
Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|
Penn VA Coal Carbon Center
13905 MacCorkle Ave, Charleston, WV 25301
Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
- For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4756 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.