WV Disaster Recovery Centers’ Hours Change

Charleston, W.Va.– The state-federal Disaster Recovery Centers in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha counties will have new hours starting Feb. 29, 2024. 

The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and are located at:

Boone County Calhoun County

38 John Slack Circle, Racine, WV 26165 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

80 Spring Run Rd., Arnoldsburg, WV 25234 

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
 Clay County  Harrison County

Located at 223 Main Street Clay, 25043, WV

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Harrison County Courthouse

301 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 
Kanawha County (Belle)  Kanawha County (Penn VA)

Belle Town Hall

1100 E. Dupont Ave. Belle, WV 25015

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Penn VA Coal Carbon Center

13905 MacCorkle Ave, Charleston, WV 25301

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

  1. For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4756  and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

