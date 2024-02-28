WV Disaster Recovery Centers’ Hours Change

Charleston, W.Va.– The state-federal Disaster Recovery Centers in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha counties will have new hours starting Feb. 29, 2024.

The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and are located at:

Boone County Calhoun County 38 John Slack Circle, Racine, WV 26165 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 80 Spring Run Rd., Arnoldsburg, WV 25234 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clay County Harrison County Located at 223 Main Street Clay, 25043, WV Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Harrison County Courthouse 301 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kanawha County (Belle) Kanawha County (Penn VA) Belle Town Hall 1100 E. Dupont Ave. Belle, WV 25015 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Penn VA Coal Carbon Center 13905 MacCorkle Ave, Charleston, WV 25301 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.