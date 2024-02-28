WYDOT offers reminders for motorists driving through construction zones

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation requests motorists use caution while driving through construction zones.



Construction season has started earlier this year due to a mild winter and WYDOT has some tips and reminders for motorists when they encounter a construction zone.



Increased signage alerting motorists of changing road conditions, concrete barriers, traffic cones, flaggers and other work zone safety measures will be in place. Lowered speed limits and restricted turns may also have impacts through construction zones. WYDOT urges motorists to please follow all work zone safety measures and avoid distractions like cell phones.



Please remain focused, follow at a distance and expect minor delays while traveling through the work zone. Active construction zones can change rapidly. Haul trucks may be entering and exiting, flaggers may be present and traffic patterns may shift.



Do not follow haul trucks or contractor vehicles into active construction zones. If you find yourself in an active construction zone, please move out as timely and safely as possible.



Fatalities and injuries have happened in Wyoming work zones throughout the years. Crash data can be found at WYDOT’s Highway Safety page. (https://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/dot_safety.html). Reminder that crews and workers will be present and are very close to live traffic. The roadway is their office and we want everyone to be able to make it home safely at the end of the day.



Visit www.wyoroad.info or WYDOT’s 511 app before traveling. All construction zones will be posted. Plan ahead and adjust travel plans accordingly to avoid delays.