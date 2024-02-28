Anticipation Builds as RANDOM AI Sets to Unveil Groundbreaking Fashion Tech Platform

Revolutionizing Personal Style:

"Revolutionizing Personal Style: RANDOM AI to Launch AI-Driven Fashion Customization Platform"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Of interest to the fashion tech faithful, RANDOM AI is all set to release its groundbreaking Minimum Viable Product (MVP) into the world this March 2024. Driven by CMO Andres Fonseca and CEO Juan Atuesta, it's going to be mind-blowing how the scale of customization that will hit the fashion world with something never seen before is all thanks to AI.

RANDOM AI from the center of New York seeks to revolutionize the way people participate in fashion. The platform has an advanced AI tool through which personalization can bring one's imagination to reality.

As said by Juan Atuesta, the CEO and founder of RANDOM AI, "Our AI technology is an instrument more than it is a collaborator that knows your intention and adapts to make your most unique dreams come alive. We democratize personal style simply and easily."

They will include all sorts of custom-designed full range of products like T-shirts, Oversized T-shirts, Eco Bags, Champions Long Sleeve Shirts, and Tank Tops which can be customized all by themselves through the very user-friendly web interface. Besides, this comes with an AI editor that automatically suggests images and patterns according to human input. Meta's Segment Anything Model (SAM) Integration

And, finally, as the last major technological leap in fashion tech, we even included Meta's Segment Anything Model (SAM) right in our MVP. It will help with the personalization process, allowing the user to easily isolate objects in an imported image. That seemingly small addition seems surely enough to change the whole product experience and put RANDOM AI in a very clear market-leading position in fashion technology.

Bridging Creativity and Reality

"Our AI acts as an element bridging the gap between creativity and reality," said Andres Fonseca, CMO of RANDOM AI. "To enable one's ability to express creativity while enabling the brands to connect on a deeper, more personal level with their audience than ever before. This is the future of fashion—inclusive, innovative, and intimately tied to the identity of each individual."

Today's launch of the RANDOM AI platform is a milestone in relentless efforts taken by the company, and it will be one giant step forward for the world of fashion. Brands will be able to engage with their audience through the most meaningful customization based on AI, to create brand loyalty that will eventually turn the buying process into an astounding experience.

About RANDOM AI

Pioneers in the fashion tech domain, RANDOM AI is at the forefront of changing the game through endless possibilities of AI-driven customization. Innovation, quality, and individual style redefine the classical relationship between brands and consumers at RANDOM AI with personalized fashion accessible for all.

Visit Randon Ai Instagram to learn about the latest news in the world of fashion.

Test MVP: https://randomai.shop

For media inquiries, please contact:

Andres Fonseca, CMO

Media@randomai.shop

Andres Fonseca LinkedIn Account

Explore our First MVP:

[Men's Champion Long Sleeve Shirt.

Follow us on IG for more information about the new release: