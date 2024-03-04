Liquidware Enhances ProfileUnity and FlexApp with Cutting-Edge Updates in Version 6.8.6r1
Enhanced Multi-Tenant, Microsoft Entra ID, and OAuth support keeps Liquidware at the forefront of DEX innovation.
We are incredibly proud of these latest enhancements, as they embody our commitment to not just keeping pace with, but actively shaping the future of DEX.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquidware, a leader in DEX (Digital Employee Experience) solutions for digital workspaces, today announced significant enhancements to ProfileUnity™ and FlexApp™ with the general availability of version 6.8.6r1. The latest version introduces advanced security features, improved efficiency, and an enhanced user experience, catering to the dynamic needs of modern IT environments.
Updates in ProfileUnity introduce Multi-Tenant Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) Group Lookup and Filter Support, offering unparalleled integration capabilities for Managed Service Providers and large enterprises. This feature is particularly beneficial in scenarios where customers may be undergoing consolidation, such as mergers and acquisitions, where seamless user experience and system integrity are paramount. Additionally, the update brings optimized license utilization during Entra ID Self-Service Password Resets, ensuring fair and effective use of resources.
FlexApp, known for its innovative approach to application layering, now boasts enhanced security with OAuth integration for Multiuser Windows, AVD/XenApp environments. Previous OAuth capabilities in FlexApp were limited to single session workspaces. The advancement of supporting Multiuser Windows strengthens the security posture of organizations by mandating authentication for FlexApp One package activation, aligning with the Zero Trust security model. Furthermore, the introduction of FlexApp One Multi-Session Support at the user level revolutionizes application management by enabling dynamic assignment of applications, thus enhancing user productivity and system efficiency.
"We are incredibly proud of these latest enhancements, as they embody our commitment to not just keeping pace with, but actively shaping the future of DEX," said Jason Mattox, CTO of Liquidware. "The integration of advanced security measures and user-centric functionalities in ProfileUnity and FlexApp underscores our dedication to providing solutions that are not only robust and reliable, but also forward-thinking. We believe these updates will significantly empower IT administrators and end-users, driving efficiency and security in today's diverse and dynamic digital environments."
These enhancements to ProfileUnity and FlexApp are designed to address key challenges faced by enterprises globally. The improved Entra ID integration and license utilization in ProfileUnity streamline operations and reduce costs, while the security enhancements in FlexApp align with the highest standards of cybersecurity. Together, these updates enable Liquidware to offer a more comprehensive and secure DEX solution, bolstering its position as a leader in the digital workspace arena.
Liquidware is a leader in DEX solutions for digital workspaces. The company’s solutions provide comprehensive DEX coverage by encompassing four key areas – managing, delivering, monitoring, and controlling DEX across physical, virtual, DaaS, or in the cloud. Globally, numerous enterprises leverage Liquidware's offerings to significantly reduce the time and effort involved in digital workspace management, while also enhancing security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix®, VMware® Horizon, Amazon® WorkSpaces, and Dizzion® Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on LinkedIn.
