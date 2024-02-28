MODELL Launches "Fairy-Fantasy-Rave" Collection at L.A. Fashion Weekend Event

Jessica Li Whitfield at the ChimeTV launch event. Jessica Li Whitfield with Mila Yi at LA Models Modell

MODELL, the premier training center for aspiring models in Southern California, is excited to announce the launch of its new youth-based clothing line.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MODELL, the premier training center for aspiring models in Southern California, is excited to announce the launch of its new youth-based clothing line. The collection, titled "Fairy-Fantasy-Rave," will be unveiled during the L.A. Fashion Weekend event on March 15th-17th, 2024.

The "Fairy-Fantasy-Rave" collection is a unique blend of whimsical fairy-inspired designs and edgy rave fashion. It is designed for young individuals who want to express their individuality and stand out in a crowd. The collection features a variety of garments, including dresses, tops, bottoms, and accessories, all with intricate details and vibrant colors.

MODELL's clothing line is a natural extension of its mission to empower and inspire young individuals to pursue their dreams in the modeling industry. The brand aims to promote self-confidence and self-expression through fashion, while also providing high-quality and trendy clothing options for its customers.

The launch of the "Fairy-Fantasy-Rave" collection at L.A. Fashion Weekend is a significant milestone for MODELL. The event, which brings together top designers, models, press, and fashion enthusiasts, is the perfect platform to showcase the brand's unique and innovative designs. MODELL is thrilled to be a part of this prestigious event and looks forward to introducing its collection to a wider audience.

"We are excited to launch our very own clothing line and share it with the world at L.A. Fashion Weekend," said MODELL's founder and CEO, Jessica Li Whitfield. "Our collection is a reflection of our passion for fashion and our commitment to empowering young individuals. We can't wait for everyone to see our designs and be a part of this exciting journey with us."

L.A. Fashion Weekend is a 3-day event (from March 15th-17th, 2024) and is proudly presented by Style House Hollywood at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood. It will showcase evening runway fashion shows, designer brands, daytime shopping, live DJ and performances, sponsored activations, beauty bar, and so much more. Please join us, and enjoy the show!

The "Fairy-Fantasy-Rave" collection by MODELL will be available for purchase online after its debut at L.A. Fashion Weekend. Stay tuned for more updates and follow MODELL on social media for sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes looks at the collection.

-MODELL, Southern California’s top training center for aspiring models offers classes in model-body training, runway, and modeling etiquette to everyone from kids to adults.

-Jessica Li Whitfield, CEO of MODELL and former fashion model has been coaching, mentoring and managing models for many years and has led many aspiring models to successful careers in the ever-changing and challenging fashion industry.

-L.A. Fashion Weekend was established in 2008, by the CEO of Endless Road Entertainment Inc., Mikey Koffman, as she produced the last fashion show on the main stage at Smashbox Studios during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Los Angeles. As one of the main fashion show producers in Los Angeles, Koffman saw the need to create an affordable platform for established and emerging designers to showcase their fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands. L.A. Fashion Weekend was born out of necessity, to fill the void that Smashbox Studios and IMG left, while creating an economical turn-key production that is accessible to brands of all sizes.

-L.A. Fashion Weekend runs March 15th-17th, 2024 at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood.