First AAPI Woman-Owned Cable Network ChimeTV™ Begins Production on Unscripted Series About American Dream in Wild West

Yoonj Kim working at her "Desert Shangri-La"

From MTV to the wild west of the Mojave, award-winning journalist Yoonj Kim is figuratively — and literally — breaking through ceilings

there was something about building my dream home with my own hands in the wild west that I knew would be worth the sacrifice” — Yoonj Kim

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First-Ever AAPI Woman-Owned Cable Network ChimeTV™ Begins Production on Unscripted Series About American Dream in Wild West

● From MTV to the wild west of the Mojave, award-winning journalist Yoonj Kim is figuratively — and literally — breaking through ceilings

● Docu-reality series My Desert Shangri-La begins TV production for ChimeTV™ in Joshua Tree, CA this week

● First unscripted series for the first-ever English-language AAPI cable network in the U.S., carried in Charter Communication’s, Inc.’s SPECTRUM TV SELECT® package across the company’s 41-state operating footprint

In the upcoming My Desert Shangri-La, Yoonj Kim, a critically acclaimed MTV VJ and Korean American immigrant, turns the page on corporate life, splits up with her boyfriend, and moves to Joshua Tree, California to build a Korean-inspired day spa and home with her bare hands. ChimeTV™ will capture the story for its first docu-series, which will be soon seen through Charter Communications, Inc.’s SPECTRUM TV SELECT® package across the company’s 41-state operating footprint, and on ChimeTV™+, its $2.99 monthly subscription service. ChimeTV™ is the only English-language Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander network in the United States, which launched January 2023.

The pilot episode, "East Meets Wild West," begins production next

week, following Kim's journey of not only physically tearing down the

walls of her architecturally-significant octagon house to remodel into

her vision of the American dream, but also shattering stereotypes of

what it means to be a modern Asian American woman in a red region.

As a first-time homeowner, her decision to leave Los Angeles and a

cushy MTV job to purchase a property in the Mojave reflects the

rampant housing affordability crisis among her generation, as well as

urban professionals' pandemic-spurred migration from cities to the

countryside in search of fulfillment. "After years of covering politics

and disinformation, I realized I had to commit to renewing my spirit

and mental health. And even if that meant giving up a great salary and

weekends at Soho House, there was something about building my

dream home with my own hands in the wild west that I knew would be

worth the sacrifice. I’m grateful toChimeTV™ and Executive Producer, William Scott Whitfield,

for supporting this dream."

Faith Bautista, ChimeTV™ Founder and CEO, who green lit this original ChimeTV™ Studios project says “Yoonj’s story hits the sweet spot for the network, which uses traditional TV and next TV digital platforms to showcase Asian excellence, particularly in non-stereotypical ways. Like me, a strong Asian woman and immigrant, Yoonj deserves a chance to own a piece of America, and nothing will stop her from pursuing her dream, which I might add, will make for entertaining TV for our new network.”

According to Bob Rose, ChimeTV™ President, the network plans to make the pilot episode available in 6 weeks through Charter Communications, Inc., in its SPECTRUM TV SELECT® package across the company’s 41-state operating footprint, and on ChimeTV™+, its $2.99 per month subscription service. “We will bring viewers this inspiring story of a millennial American woman following a dream, facing the reality of a minority and single woman fitting into a Wild West California cowboy town. At the end of the first season, Yoonj’s My Desert Shangri-La doors will open for all of us to visit, whether literally, or through our network.”

Previously, Kim was the host of MTV's news show Need to Know and the host of investigative series Journalista on Amazon Prime. She is represented by CAA and Matthew Saver. The series is produced in partnership with ChimeTV Studios and William Scott Whitfield (whitfieldFilm, LLC).

ABOUT ChimeTV™ and ChimeTV™+

ChimeTV™’s programming celebrates Asian Excellence in front of and behind the camera through a potent curation of the best representational content from all over the world. ChimeTV™ will launch with a robust mix of modern general entertainment programming - over 70% of which is new to US TV audiences - including dramas, comedy, procedurals, food, travel, lifestyle, wellness, news, mixed martial arts, and digital creator content. ChimeTV™ will launch with a weekly half hour original, Owning A Piece of America hosted by founder Faith Bautista and premiering Sundays at 3pm ET, as the channel scales up a diverse mix of original programming, while running new and iconic acquired series as well as award winning and fan favorite movies. ChimeTV™ was born out of a necessity to give a real voice to a minority group that has contributed significantly to the American social fabric and economy, but woefully is underrepresented. Our mission is to use the power of TV to break down barriers, bring people together and show the impact, positivity, creativity and most importantly, the reality and love of Asian American Pacific American culture. We are here for thelong run and will be instrumental in spreading the power of a diverse culture.