E!’s new Reality Series ‘Raising A F***ing Star’ set to feature Hollywood agent William Scott Whitfield and Luft Agency

William Scott Whitfield, managing partner of Los Angeles based Luft Agency, was featured in episode-one of E!’s new reality TV show, Raising a F***ing Star.

Shooting the show was a lot of fun and will highlight the struggles & triumph's of today's model and how we as their agents steer them towards a path to success in our industry.” — William Scott Whitfield

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Scott Whitfield, managing partner of Los Angeles based Luft Agency, was featured throughout episode-one of E!’s newest reality TV show, Raising a F***ing Star. In the debut of this new hit series Breanna Bunevacz and her “momager” Jessica Bunevacz, one of four families the show follows, seek advice and training tips in regards to New York Fashion Week, model posing, runway techniques and model measurements from their dedicated and uber-experienced modeling & talent agent, Mr. Whitfield.

The scenes from the first episode were shot at the swanky Luft Agency offices located in Hollywood, CA and featured Mr. Whitfield and staff teaching Breanna proper techniques in runway walking, model posing, taking two-piece digitals and being properly measured – All in advance of her trip to New York City where she hopes to audition for Fashion Week and to secure a contract with a top NYC modeling agency.

As Mr. Whitfield explains, “There’s no doubt Breanna is a top talent and possesses all of the tools to succeed in this industry. We’re going to put her in the best position to achieve her dreams of becoming a supermodel and it all comes down to how bad she wants it and is she willing to put in the time and effort necessary to make her dream come true.”

These and many other questions will be answered throughout this compelling docuseries as Mr. Whitfield and Luft Agency help the Bunevacz’s navigate the tumultuous and unpredictable entertainment industry. Stay tuned as Breanna shoots with top fashion photographers - join her as she attends castings - see which jobs (if any) she books - witness her struggle to succeed and finally - be there when and if she achieves her dream of walking for New York Fashion Week.

About Raising a F***ing Star

Raising a F***ing Star is produced by Emmy Award-winning producers World of Wonder and airs Wednesday’s at 9:30 pst - 8:30 c on E!. The docuseries follows four families as they attempt and sometimes struggle to achieve stardom in different realms of the ever-changing entertainment industry and where each family has a unique dream, a set of complex issues and a compelling one-of-a-kind story to tell.

Connect with Raising a F***ing Star:

https://www.eonline.com/shows/raising_a_fing_star

About Luft Agency and William Scott Whitfield

Formally Wunder Agency, Luft Agency is one of Los Angeles’ and New York’s top Modeling & Talent agencies. Luft represents and books top Models & Talent from around the globe for Editorial Campaigns, Print, Runway, Placement Abroad, Commercials, Featured Theatrical, Etc. Luft models frequent the pages of top fashion editorial publications, runways from around the world, global catalogs, national fashion commercials and TV/Film projects.

Connect with Luft Agency:

https://www.instagram.com/theluftagency/ - https://www.luftagency.com

William Scott Whitfield has been the managing partner of Luft Agency since 2012 and has launched other successful agencies including Wunder Agency, Models International, I-Models, Uber-Warning and Uber Models. Most recently, Mr. Whitfield has stepped into the role of Producer and has many exciting projects in the works.

Connect with William Scott Whitfield:

https://www.instagram.com/herrwhitfield/

Press Inquiries:

william@luftagency.com

310-598-7123

William Scott Whitfield and Breanna discussing her digitals and runway walk in episode one of Raising a F***ing Star