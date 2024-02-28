Annual Women Got Game™ Summit and Esports Tournament Returns to San Francisco on March 22
Female Students of Color Interested in Gaming as a Sport or Career, Encouraged to Attend
Women Got Game (WGG), a multi-city gaming program for women of color shares registration information for its third annual career summit and esports tournament, set to kick off on Friday, March 22nd at a16z located at 180 Townsend Street in San Francisco. WGG is hosted during the celebrated Women's History Month and for the third year is surrounded by the premier Game Developers Conference taking place nearby at the Moscone Center (March 18-22).
WGG is aimed at supporting women, particularly female students of color in high school and college and offers a unique opportunity for attendees to engage in discussions, competitions, and networking—all at no cost. With a mission to enhance diversity within esports and gaming careers and cultivate leadership within underrepresented communities, WGG is dedicated to fostering talent and seizing opportunities in the global gaming market.
Attendees, whether avid gamers or those interested in gaming as a career, will have a full-afternoon schedule of activities and discussion groups while connecting with some of the biggest names among women of color in the gaming industry, Logitech, The Believer Company, GameHERs, a16z Games, and a16z Cultural Leadership Fund.
Topics will include:
Economics + Opportunities in Gaming and Esports
Mental Wellness; No Toxicity, No Bullying
Art and Design in Gaming and Esports
Programming, Engineering, Computer Engineering
Marketing/Social Media/Business Development
Life Working in/Owning a Gaming Studio
Career Building Connections
Networking Mixers
Prizes and Scholarships
Esports Tournament
"WGG Founder and Chairwoman, Keshia Walker shared, “In the spirit of Women's History Month, it's crucial to recognize that in the gaming industry, women make up less than a quarter of the workforce, yet girls represent about half of the world's gamers' (according to a UNICEF report). Exposure to the industry will help pivot future groundbreakers. Hosting Women Got Game while giving mentorship opportunities, sponsorship, and active play, we believe can both encourage and champion our women of color to use their talents and creativity in a rapidly growing market."
Young ladies in both high school and college are encouraged to participate. To register, get more information, or learn how to get involved on the partnership level, please visit www.WomenGotGame.org.
Social media hashtags, include #WomenGotGame, #WGG, #WomensHistoryMonth, #WHM
