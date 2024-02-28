AfroSoundz Radio Relaunches & Brings Cultural African Music & Afrobeats to the Mainstream
EINPresswire.com/ -- AfroSoundz Radio (afrosoundzradio.com) proudly announces its relaunch as a premier streaming music platform, now available on Live365.com and iHeartRadio. With a renewed mission to showcase modern, culturally engaging African music to a global audience, AfroSoundz Radio emerges as a vibrant hub celebrating the rich musical heritage of the African continent.
"AfroSoundz Radio is a station composed of DJs and programmers originally from the African Continent. Our roots are in our culture, and our culture is rich with the many styles of music that have become our heritage." said DJ Bjay, AfroSoundz Radio's main DJ & music director.
Distinguished by its eclectic playlist, AfroSoundz Radio features an array of acclaimed artists that include: Davido, Nasty C, Vanessa Mdee, Jidenna, Wizkid, Patoranking, Gnako, Ebony, StoneBwoy, Ice Prince, Afro B, Larry Gaaga, DJ Maphorisa, and many more. Each track resonates with the dynamic rhythms and authentic expressions of African music, offering listeners an immersive journey into the continent's diverse musical landscape.
"AfroSoundz Radio provides a platform for listeners worldwide to not only enjoy African music but also to experience African culture through our curated sections." said DJ Bjay.
The inclusion of AfroSoundz Radio on iHeartRadio marks a significant milestone, amplifying the global reach of Afrobeats music and underscoring its growing influence in mainstream music. Sean Ibanibo, Podcast Director at AfroSoundz Radio, expresses the magnitude of this achievement: "Having AfroSoundz Radio featured on iHeartRadio is immense, especially for listeners of Afrobeats music. This is a major win for representation, for Afrobeats music, and for the musicians creating the music we enjoy."
For enthusiasts seeking the beats that keep them on their feet and a gateway to the vibrant sounds of Africa, AfroSoundz Radio invites you to explore its offerings at afrosoundzradio.com
