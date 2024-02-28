Submit Release
MPD Seeks Suspects in a Burglary One While Armed

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects who burglarized a home in Northwest.

On Friday, February 23, 2024, at approximately 11:09 p.m., the suspects, armed with handguns, forced their way into an occupied residence in the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects forced the victims to lay on the floor and took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/_nRCeTITNPA

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24028512

###

