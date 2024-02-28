25th Illinois Product Expo Returns to Illinois State Fairgrounds March 2-3

Submit Release
SPRINGFIELD, IL, ILLINOIS, February 28 - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will host the Illinois Product Expo March 2 and 3 in the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The Illinois Product Expo has brought Illinois food companies and consumers together for 25 years. Explore Illinois through your taste buds by sampling products, relaxing in the Illinois Wine Garden and stocking up on your long-time favorites.


To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Expo, the first 25 attendees will receive a special commemorative cup. The first 250 people to buy apple cider slushies will also receive an anniversary cup.


"The 25th Illinois Product Expo is a fun and family-friendly way to showcase Illinois food and agriculture-based companies," said Jackie Sambursky, IDOA Bureau Chief of Marketing. "We're anticipating the biggest Expo yet as we celebrate this milestone anniversary, and we're so grateful for the support of the community."


More than 70 vendors will offer samples and sell products including The Homestead Bakery, ReMARKable Caramels, Rolling Lawns Farm, Ropp Jersey Cheese, Jon Ellis Woodworking, Peter's Produce Smoked Cheese and Goods, Turasky Meats, Uncle Joe's Sauces, Engrained Brewing Company, and Creekstone Kettle Works among many others. The Illinois Wine Experience will feature 16 Illinois wineries.


Shoppers can take advantage of the popular $5 for 5 promotion: buy 5 products and IDOA will give you $5 Expo Cash in appreciation for supporting Illinois agriculture. Learn more about this incentive at www.illinoisproductexpo.com.


The Illinois Product Expo is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Illinois Farm Bureau, HyVee, Illinois Wine, Harvest Market, FFA, Prairie Farms and Turasky Meats. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 3. Admission is $5 per person; children 10 and younger will be admitted free of charge.


The Illinois Product Expo vendor space is sold out for 2024, but Illinois food companies can learn about participating in other programs offered by the Illinois Department of Agriculture by calling the Bureau of Marketing, Promotion and Grants at 217-782-2581 or visiting the website at agr.illinoisproduct@illinois.gov.

