House Passes Bill Banning Hog-Tying by Law Enforcement

OLYMPIA – Recognizing the dangers of hog-tying, the Washington State House of Representatives took a significant step toward protecting lives and rebuilding trust with communities by passing Senate Bill 6009. This legislation, championed by Sen. Yasmin Trudeau and Rep. Sharlett Mena passed the House chamber by a vote of 89-7.

SB 6009 prohibits the use of the inhumane restraint known as hog-tying; a technique still employed by a small number of law enforcement jurisdiction in Washington despite deadly outcomes. The legislation also designates hog-tying as excessive force, requiring officers to intervene and report colleagues who use it.

Senator Yasmin Trudeau (D-Tacoma), who sponsored the legislation, emphasized the inherent dangers of hog-tying in her committee testimony, including the potential for serious injury or death and the need to hold law enforcement accountable for ensuring public safety and equal treatment for all communities.

Rep. Sharlett Mena (D-Tacoma), who sponsored the House companion legislation HB 2414, highlighted the disproportionate impact of this practice on people of color and the urgent need to rebuild trust between communities and law enforcement.

“This bill is about a simple but powerful thing,” said Rep. Mena. “Hog-tying was originally used for pigs and four animals. This practice is dehumanizing and dangerous, yet it is still authorized by a handful of jurisdictions, including one in my own district. While this policy isn’t about one case, we must grapple with the reality that this still happens, sometimes right in front of us.”

The U.S. Department of Justice has recommended discontinuing the practice since 1995. It is not trained for in Washington’s academies. Additionally, it is not recommended in the Washington Attorney General’s Model Use of Force Policy.

Senate Bill 6009 now returns to the Senate for concurrence.