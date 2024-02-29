Rellevate Honored with Excellence in Finance - Innovation in Digital Banking Award at FiNext Awards 2024
STAMFORD , CT, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a pioneering digital fintech company committed to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through leading-edge digital banking, payment and disbursement services, has been named the recipient of the esteemed Excellence in Finance - Innovation in Digital Banking Award at the FiNext Awards and Conference Dubai 2024.
The Excellence in Finance Award is a prestigious accolade presented annually to organizations that have exhibited exceptional talent and achievement in the realm of finance. Rellevate, Inc. stood out among its peers for its unwavering dedication to revolutionizing the financial landscape and fostering financial inclusion for all.
Rellevate, Inc. offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to provide convenient, accessible, and affordable banking solutions to underserved communities. The company has deployed groundbreaking programs with the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, the City of Cleveland, and multiple employers, offering digital banking, payments, and disbursements.
"We are honored to receive the Excellence in Finance - Innovation in Digital Banking Award at the FiNext Awards and Conference Dubai 2024," said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rellevate, Inc. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to driving positive change in the financial industry and empowering individuals from all walks of life to achieve financial well-being. We are grateful for this acknowledgment and remain dedicated to our mission of fostering financial inclusion and empowerment."
The FiNext Awards and Conference Dubai 2024 serves as a platform to celebrate and recognize trailblazers in the finance sector who are driving innovation, excellence, and sustainability.
About Rellevate, Inc.
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through innovative digital banking and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com
Michele Sullender
Michele Sullender
Rellevate
msullender@rellevate.com