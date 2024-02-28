Greater Haralson Chamber Announces the “Denim & Diamonds” Annual Meeting and Business Awards Ceremony on March 21
Sponsorships still available to support event
The Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce's Annual Dinner is a time to celebrate all of the members who make up this organization,”HARALSON COUNTY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that their 2024 “Denim & Diamonds” Annual Meeting will take place on Thursday, March 21 at Muse Farms in Bremen. Presented by LETELmetrics LLC, the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and an awards ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m.
“The Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce's Annual Dinner is a time to celebrate all of the members who make up this organization,” Greater Haralson Chamber Chairwoman Renae Ball said. “The Chamber is the first call for business and the first to celebrate those that make up the Chamber family. We anticipate a great night and even better fellowship.”
The Annual Meeting offers attendees opportunities to connect with local businesses and individuals and be recognized for their achievements through the business awards presentation.
In typical Haralson County style, the dress code is business casual, and in keeping with the “Denim & Diamonds” theme, attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite jeans. The event will also offer guests dinner and live music.
Sponsorships are still available for supporting this event, and the three options to choose from are:
-Platinum sponsor- $1,000- Four tickets to Annual Meeting, company name and logo on event collateral
-Hometown sponsor- $500- One ticket to Annual Meeting, company name and logo on event collateral
-Door prize sponsor- $250- company name and logo on event collateral, recognition on each door prize
Tickets cost $65 per person and are available until March 15. To reserve a ticket or become a sponsor, contact the Chamber at elangley@haralson.org or 770-537-5594.
To join and report on this important event, contact Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559 or for more information, visit https://business.haralson.org/events/Details/annual-meeting-1056177?sourceTypeId=Website.
