Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,420 in the last 365 days.

Greater Haralson Chamber Announces the “Denim & Diamonds” Annual Meeting and Business Awards Ceremony on March 21

Sponsorships still available to support event

The Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce's Annual Dinner is a time to celebrate all of the members who make up this organization,”
— Renae Ball, Greater Haralson Chamber Chairwoman
HARALSON COUNTY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that their 2024 “Denim & Diamonds” Annual Meeting will take place on Thursday, March 21 at Muse Farms in Bremen. Presented by LETELmetrics LLC, the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and an awards ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m.

“The Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce's Annual Dinner is a time to celebrate all of the members who make up this organization,” Greater Haralson Chamber Chairwoman Renae Ball said. “The Chamber is the first call for business and the first to celebrate those that make up the Chamber family. We anticipate a great night and even better fellowship.”

The Annual Meeting offers attendees opportunities to connect with local businesses and individuals and be recognized for their achievements through the business awards presentation.

In typical Haralson County style, the dress code is business casual, and in keeping with the “Denim & Diamonds” theme, attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite jeans. The event will also offer guests dinner and live music.

Sponsorships are still available for supporting this event, and the three options to choose from are:
-Platinum sponsor- $1,000- Four tickets to Annual Meeting, company name and logo on event collateral
-Hometown sponsor- $500- One ticket to Annual Meeting, company name and logo on event collateral
-Door prize sponsor- $250- company name and logo on event collateral, recognition on each door prize

Tickets cost $65 per person and are available until March 15. To reserve a ticket or become a sponsor, contact the Chamber at elangley@haralson.org or 770-537-5594.

To join and report on this important event, contact Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559 or for more information, visit https://business.haralson.org/events/Details/annual-meeting-1056177?sourceTypeId=Website.

AMY PARRISH
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Greater Haralson Chamber Announces the “Denim & Diamonds” Annual Meeting and Business Awards Ceremony on March 21

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more