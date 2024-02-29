Terra Carbono and Boomitra Partner to Scale Regenerative Agriculture in Brazil
Partnership to Implement Regenerative Agriculture Practices and Provide Access to Carbon Finance to Farmers and Ranchers Across 1.5 Million Acres in Brazil
We're thrilled to extend our project footprint in South America and support farmers and ranchers who are among the most impacted by climate change.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boomitra, a leading soil carbon marketplace and recipient of the 2023 Earthshot Prize, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Terra Carbono, a prominent sustainable land management organization in Brazil. This collaboration will introduce regenerative agriculture practices and provide carbon finance opportunities to farmers and ranchers throughout Brazil.
— Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder, Boomitra
The partnership, projected to cover 1.5 million acres across Brazil, will expand Boomitra's project footprint in the country and build upon its existing grassland restoration project that spans across Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
About Terra Carbono
Terra Carbono, a sister organization of Cafe em Pauta, has been at the forefront of sustainable agriculture in Brazil. Their initial focus will be working with producers and ranchers in six states in Brazil (MA, MS, MT, PA, PR, TO), with plans to extend coverage nationwide in the coming year.
"This exclusive partnership will revolutionize sustainable land management practices in Brazil," remarked Clovis Pontes, Executive Director of Terra Carbono. "As Brazil aims to lead the carbon credits market, initiatives like this play a pivotal role in achieving our environmental objectives."
About the Partnership: Supporting Ranchers and Producers, Promoting Environmental Stewardship
Boomitra’s partnership with Terra Carbono will introduce sustainable agriculture and grassland management practices with farmers and ranchers across Brazil.
For ranchers, the collaboration will introduce regenerative practices such as integrated-crop-livestock management (ILP), rotational grazing, holistic planned grazing, and improved water management techniques. For farmers, the partnership will promote regenerative agriculture methods such as minimal tillage, cover cropping, and no-till farming. This program, offered at no cost for the farmers and ranchers, aims to enhance soil health, increase biodiversity, sequester carbon, and improve overall land resilience.
Boomitra’s innovative technology ensures precise and cost-effective measurement of carbon sequestration levels, certifying them as trusted carbon removal credits through third-party verification. This process not only acknowledges farmers' crucial role in climate change mitigation but also rewards them for their efforts, offering additional income streams while bolstering agricultural resilience and global food security.
Boomitra’s technology makes it possible for landowners with plots as small as an acre to participate in the carbon finance market. Furthermore, the majority of revenue from each soil carbon credit is given directly to the farmers and ranchers, allowing them to reinvest in their lands and communities.
Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder of Boomitra, expressed excitement about the expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to extend our project footprint in South America. This expansion aligns with our mission to drive climate solutions on a gigaton scale and support farmers and ranchers in the Global South, who are among the most impacted by climate change."
About Boomitra
Boomitra is the leading international soil carbon marketplace powered by AI and remote sensing technology. Alongside an ecosystem of international partners, Boomitra equips every farmer and rancher to increase their soil carbon and yields, while securing additional income through carbon credits. A 2023 Earthshot Prize winner, Boomitra’s projects benefit over 150,000 farmers on four continents, covering 5 million acres. With 100 global partners, Boomitra has removed 10 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. For more information visit boomitra.com.
About Terra Carbono
Terra Carbono is a leading player in the Agribusiness sector across Brazil, forging strategic partnerships in every state to champion sustainable practices among rural producers and livestock farmers. The Terra Carbono mission is centered on enhancing productivity, optimizing soil health, and fostering a culture of balanced and prosperous agriculture and livestock farming within rural communities.
As a pivotal force in advancing this important work, Terra Carbono maintains a robust presence in Brazil's media landscape. Their flagship program, "MOMENTO SUSTENTÁVEL AGROBAND," airs on the Bandeirantes Television Network every weekend, reaching nearly 100 municipalities with a strong agricultural presence. Furthermore, their presence on Google ("Café em Pauta") boasts over 12 million views, ranking among the most watched, affirming their commitment to not only driving progress in Agribusiness but also ensuring that positive stories resonate far and wide. For more information visit terracarbono.com.br
Andrea Okun
Boomitra
