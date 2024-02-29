Center for Pet Safety Awards a 5 Star Crash Test Rating to Lucky Duck’s New Medium Kennel
Lucky Kennel Medium with Lucky Ratchet Strap Kit earns Top Honors from Center for Pet Safety
These tests are rigorous but Lucky Duck’s commitment to safety allowed them to achieve a 5 Star Safety rating on the first test. That’s quite an achievement.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Pet Safety, the 501(c)(3) research, consumer advocacy and educational organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety, today awarded the new Lucky Kennel Medium with the Lucky Ratchet Strap Kit a 5 Star Crash Test Rating.
CPS is leading the first scientific approach to pet product safety and the Crate Crash Test Protocol and Rating System provides essential guidelines for pet product manufacturers. The test protocol outlines a consistent test methodology and evaluation program to ensure pet travel crates offer crash protection.
“We are very excited to add the Lucky Kennel Medium with the Lucky Ratchet Strap Kit to our CPS Certified lineup”, said Lindsey Wolko, Center for Pet Safety founder. “These tests are rigorous but Lucky Duck’s commitment to safety allowed them to achieve a 5 Star Safety rating on the first test. That’s quite an achievement.”
About the Center for Pet Safety®:
The Center for Pet Safety (CPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research, advocacy and educational organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety. A member of the Consumer Federation of America, and based in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, the Center for Pet Safety's mission is to have an enduring, positive impact on the survivability, health, safety, and well-being of companion animals and the consumer through scientific research and product testing. CPS is not affiliated with the pet products industry and does not accept funding from pet products manufacturers. Welcome to the Science of Pet Safety™. For additional information, visit http://www.CenterForPetSafety.org.
