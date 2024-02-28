DoHS Recognized for Innovative Voluntary SNAP Employment & Training Partnership

As part of its new More Than a Job campaign to promote SNAP E&T nationwide, the federal agency has released a video highlighting this uniquely West Virginian partnership. The video is designed to serve as a model for other states in how to effectively structure their own SNAP E&T programs.

While all states are federally required to operate SNAP E&T programs, states like West Virginia only receive a small amount of federal funding for this purpose. West Virginia, like most other states, operates the program on a voluntary basis to more effectively help SNAP recipients develop skills that lead to better long-term employment opportunities and decrease reliance on the federal benefits that SNAP provides.

“We first partnered with Coalfield in 2020 as part of our efforts to make our voluntary SNAP E&T program the best in the nation. This collaboration has been wonderful for the clients we share with them,” said Janie Cole, DoHS Bureau for Family Assistance Commissioner. “The new video from USDA really is a powerful testament to what Coalfield does for SNAP recipients who volunteer to participate in the E&T program. We hope to continue this wonderful partnership, as well as our other excellent partnerships with Goodwill, WV Women Work, and Blenko Glass.”

Like the partnership with Coalfield, DoHS’s partnership with Blenko Glass also serves as a model for other states. The partnership, which started in November 2023, is one of only a few SNAP E&T partnerships with a for-profit business nationwide.