VADOC’s Greensville Correctional Center Now Home to Innovative Substance Use Disorder...

Press Release February 28, 2024

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections’ (VADOC) Greensville Correctional Center is hosting an innovative program intended to help inmates with Substance Use Disorder (SUD).

The Residential Illicit Drug Use Program (RIDUP) started on November 1, 2023, and currently has 22 participants. RIDUP is an intensive, four-month SUD treatment program housed at Greensville Correctional Center. The program is intended for inmates who have experienced an overdose within the last six months.

RIDUP is a therapeutic intervention program. The primary purpose of RIDUP is to provide inmate treatment in a secure setting, creating a robust, SUD-targeted environment that is safe, secure, impactful, and supports the mental, emotional, social, and criminogenic needs of those screened into program participation.

A multi-disciplinary team has been formed to review referrals from facilities statewide and receive program intakes. Staff, inmates, and a treatment team participate in the program in a treatment-focused setting and are solely dedicated to RIDUP.

Inmate Peer Recovery Specialists are assisting program staff with RIDUP. These inmates were transferred to Greensville from Green Rock Correctional Center to participate in the program and have completed the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services’ 72-hour PRS training. Additionally, the Peer Recovery Specialists provide recovery support services and assist staff with the program.

“Substance Use Disorder is a significant challenge in communities and correctional facilities across the United States,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The RIDUP program is another way the Virginia Department of Corrections can work to help affected inmates in our custody get the treatment they need.”

The VADOC has developed a video detailing the RIDUP program, including interviews with inmates discussing the dangers of drugs (especially fentanyl) and benefits of RIDUP.

More information about options available for VADOC inmates and supervisees with Substance Use Disorder can be found on the Re-entry Resources section of the VADOC website.

The Virginia Department of Corrections continues to monitor the intake of contraband into its facilities. If you have any information, you can call anonymously to 540-830-9280.