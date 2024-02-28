Submit Release
Fire Investigation - Watterbury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 24B2000807

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill                                               

STATION: Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: February 27, 2024 – Time of Call: 9:22 am

LOCATION: 5 Railroad Street Waterbury, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

 

Property owner/Victim:

Michael Abare

Age 68

Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 27, 2024, the Waterbury Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a single-family residence on Railroad Street in Waterbury.  Fire crews found a fire on the first floor that was extending to the second floor. 

 

As part of Fire Chief Gary Dillon’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event. 

 

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a fire scene examination.    The area of origin was determined to be in the first floor living room on the couch.  The fire was the result of improperly discarded smoking materials and is considered to be accidental in nature.

 

There were no injuries associated with the fire or its suppression.  Damage to the residence is estimated to be $60,000.  The Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowner following the fire event.

 

 

Det. Sergeant Matthew Hill

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

Office – (802)878-7111

Email – matthew.hill@Vermont.gov

 

IAAI – CFI

NAFI - CFEI

 

To request a report use the link below:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests

 

