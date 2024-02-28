Full Circle Electronics Achieves Sustainable Recycling Milestone - 10 Million Electronics Products Processed
EINPresswire.com/ -- Full Circle Electronics (“Full Circle”), a leader in sustainable electronics recycling, proudly announces a significant milestone: the processing of its 10 millionth barcode, each representing a distinct electronic product. This milestone is not just a number; it embodies the company's relentless commitment to its safe, secure, and responsible electronics recycling practices.
In a world where only 12.5% of electronics are recycled, generating over 40 million tons of e-waste annually and accounting for 70% of our overall toxic waste worldwide, Full Circle Electronics' achievement represents a significant contribution to environmental sustainability. It represents 10 million electronics products diverted from landfills. Recycling 1 million laptops contributes energy savings equivalent to the consumption in 3,600 U.S. homes.
Full Circle Electronics specializes in the decommissioning, disposition, recycling and destruction of a broad range of electronics and IT assets. These can include computers, laptops, servers, network equipment, mobile phones, tablets, printers, copiers, and audio/video equipment, among others. Each of these products, once recycled, can provide valuable materials that can be recovered and reused. This not only conserves valuable resources but also significantly reduces the environmental footprint associated with the production of new electronics.
While processing 10 million barcodes is a commendable achievement, Full Circle Electronics acknowledges that there is much more to be done. The company is dedicated to scaling up its efforts and inspiring others to join in the movement towards a more sustainable future, where electronic waste is minimized.
For more information about Full Circle Electronics and how you can contribute to a sustainable future, visit fullcircleelectronics.com.
Candice Marshall
