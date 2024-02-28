Law Firms Learn How to Combat Online Threats in cj Advertising Webinar

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Law firms concerned with competitors and lead generation companies undermining their online marketing efforts found practical solutions during a free webinar hosted by Nashville-based advertising and marketing agency cj Advertising on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The webinar, 'Defending Your Branded Traffic: Strategies to Secure Your Law Firm's Online Presence,' led by cj Advertising's Chief Digital Officer, Kalin Dudley, offered attendees actionable tactics to safeguard their brand online.

Law firms facing digital ad challenges found solutions in the webinar, which addressed a growing concern: competitors and lead generation companies using paid search advertising (PPC) to intercept potential clients searching for a firm's brand name. This practice can divert valuable traffic and damage brand reputation.

Mr. Dudley, an expert in digital marketing strategies, is an industry resource for legal professionals on Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO). Webinar attendees gained valuable knowledge in these areas:

Identify and defend branded searches: Recognize when users are specifically looking for your firm online.

Protect against competitor tactics: How to counter competitors using Google’s pay-per-click advertising to exploit branded terms.

Embrace new solutions: Explore innovative approaches like local service ads and business profile optimization to enhance brand protection.

"Law firms can't afford to neglect their online presence in today's competitive landscape," said Micki Love, President of cj Advertising. "With 30 years of experience in law firm marketing, our webinar equips firms with the knowledge and tools to protect their brand and ensure potential clients find them directly."

Law firms seeking to learn more about defending their brand online and exploring tailored solutions from cj Advertising can visit www.cjAdvertising.com or askus@cjAdvertising.com.

About cj Advertising

cj Advertising is a leading full-service advertising agency specializing in the legal industry. With 30 years of experience, cj Advertising provides comprehensive marketing solutions tailored to law firms and legal professionals nationwide. Leveraging strategies and technologies, cj Advertising helps clients maximize their brand presence, generate leads, and achieve sustainable growth. From branding and digital marketing to media buying and analytics, cj Advertising is committed to delivering results-driven campaigns that drive success for its clients. For more information, visit www.cjadvertising.com.

About Webinar Presenter Kalin Dudley

Kalin Dudley brings over 20 years of experience in online marketing to his role as Chief Digital Officer at cj Advertising, overseeing all digital marketing strategies and services. He leverages a unique blend of expertise in search engine marketing (SEM), social media, and website optimization to deliver nationwide results-driven campaigns for law firms.

Before joining cj Advertising in 2021, Kalin served as Director of Paid Search at Leverage Marketing, leading a team of specialists, and managing over $1.5 million in monthly budgets. He also held leadership positions in search marketing at Spur Interactive and co-founded a professional group for search engine marketing professionals.