VARStreet Inc. Announces Integration with Sage 100 ERP Software
The VARStreet and Sage 100 ERP integration will allow mutual customers to manage their business operations more efficiently.
VARStreet is continuously enhancing its integration capabilities and expanding its ecosystem of partner applications based on the feedback from potential and existing customers.”BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software for the IT and office supplies VAR industry has completed integration with Sage 100 ERP. The integration enables mutual customers to save time, cut costs, and eliminate data duplication.
VARStreet’s entire software stack includes a B2B advanced sales quoting software, an eCommerce platform, an aggregated catalog and a free CRM amongst others. This integration offers a seamless flow of information, data, and transactions from the VARStreet application to Sage 100 ERP.
The recent one-way integration between VARStreet and Sage 100 would allow the VARStreet users to send customer information and sales orders to Sage 100. Sales orders created in the VARStreet application can be automatically sent to Sage 100 as an invoice.
By automating the syncing of data to Sage 100 ERP, sales teams can spend less time doing manual tasks and focus more on interacting with prospects and nurturing customer relationships. This integration will also eliminate errors caused by manual re-entering of data.
Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales, VARStreet Inc. said, "VARStreet is continuously enhancing its integration capabilities and expanding its ecosystem of partner applications, based on the feedback from not just customers but also from conversations we have with our prospects." He further added, "With this integration, we hope our business management software becomes more accessible and relevant to a wider market."
VARStreet's integration with Sage 100 ERP also opens the doors for many Sage ERP users to partner with VARStreet as their eCommerce and sales quotation solution.
In addition to Sage 100, VARStreet also integrates with other leading ERP, CRM, and accounting solutions, such as Salesforce, Netsuite, SAP, Ariba, Microsoft Dynamics NAV, HubSpot, ConnectWise, Quickbooks, and more. Each connection is powered by a cutting-edge integration that enables users to tailor the solution to their specific needs. VARStreet also supports custom integrations for businesses that are using any home-grown software.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
