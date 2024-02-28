UPDATE: TRAFFIC ALERT / VT ROUTE 105 IN BLOOMFIELD

Vermont Route 105 through Bloomfield has been cleared and reopened to normal traffic.

Thank you.

At this time Route 105, specifically in the area of 2199 VT Route 105 in Bloomfield, will be fully closed due to roadway conditions and multiple motor vehicle collisions. This is expected to last for the immediate future, with no time specificity regarding the closure being lifted. No injuries have been reported at this time. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, and/or seek alternate routes of travel. Please drive safely.

