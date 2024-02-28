Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,386 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: TRAFFIC ALERT / VT ROUTE 105 IN BLOOMFIELD

Vermont Route 105 through Bloomfield has been cleared and reopened to normal traffic.

Thank you.

 

From: Post, Jonathan via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 5:01 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: TRAFFIC ALERT / VT ROUTE 105 IN BLOOMFIELD

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

 

NEWS RELEASE – TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

At this time Route 105, specifically in the area of 2199 VT Route 105 in Bloomfield, will be fully closed due to roadway conditions and multiple motor vehicle collisions. This is expected to last for the immediate future, with no time specificity regarding the closure being lifted. No injuries have been reported at this time. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, and/or seek alternate routes of travel. Please drive safely.

 

Jonathan Post

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications Dispatcher

jonathan.post@vermont.gov

(802)878-7111 option3

 

 

You just read:

UPDATE: TRAFFIC ALERT / VT ROUTE 105 IN BLOOMFIELD

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more