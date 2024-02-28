Submit Release
DEP Helps Fund East Port Water Reclamation Facility Expansion in Port Charlotte

East Port Water Reclamation Facility Expansion Groundbreaking Ceremony:

The Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners announces the start of construction on the expansion of the East Port Water Reclamation Facility (WRF). The East Port WRF has been serving the Port Charlotte community since 1991, when it was acquired through the purchase of General Development Utilities. Over the years, the facility has had several upgrades and expansions, reaching a capacity of six million gallons per day in 1996. This expansion will increase the capacity to treat nine million gallons of wastewater per day, along with implementing advanced wastewater treatment.

DEP's Division of Water Restoration Assistance is providing $29 million in a low-interest loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program with $27.4 million on the CWSRF waiting list.

