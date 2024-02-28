Pre-Construction Informational Meeting Scheduled in Rapid City for U.S. Highway 385 Project

For Immediate Release: Monday, Feb. 26, 2024

Contact: Tim Wicks, Custer Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-673-4948

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a pre-construction informational meeting to share project details about the U.S. Highway 385 construction project scheduled for 2024-2026. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, 2024, from 4-7 p.m. (MT) at Rimrock Church, located at 12200 S.D. Highway 44 in Rapid City.

The open house-style meeting will be informal, consisting of a pre-recorded presentation and one-on-one discussion with the project team. A recorded presentation will be playing throughout the meeting, and members of the project team will be available with displays to discuss the construction project and answer questions.

The goal of this meeting is to share overall construction phasing plans and share specific information about the 2024 construction season, which begins in March. This construction season will include significant traffic impacts including full road closures.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For further information regarding this project, contact Tim Wicks at 605-673-4948 or via email at tim.wicks@state.sd.us. For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.US-385.com. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “US385” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

