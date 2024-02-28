Accely Empowers AZA Finance with SAP S/4HANA Go-Live in the United Kingdom

Go-Live of SAP S/4HANA for AZA Finance

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accely recently announced the successful implementation of its SAP S/4HANA ERP suite into AZA Finance, a global financial services firm expert in frontier markets and currencies. Post the SAP HANA migration, the company has been able to streamline its finance operations, maintain transparency in accounting, and boost overall business performance thanks to the SAP ERP system.

AZA Finance is a global finance firm founded in 2013. The organization started its journey as a currency exchange platform and later became a global financial services expert in frontier markets and currencies.

The firm is widely known for seamless cross-border payments, Treasury, and FX via web and API platforms. The finance company operates with an agenda to eliminate banking limitations in parts of Africa. It aims to fast-forward the money movement process by introducing corporate treasury for frontier markets and in certain countries within Africa, international and intra-Africa foreign exchange, and enterprise payments and settlements in parts of the African continent.

The successful SAP S/4HANA Implementation at AZA Finance marks Accely’s SAP ERP consulting and implementation expertise. The SAP partner has repeatedly proved its unmatched prowess in implementation operations. The project started in the third quarter of 2023, and Accely’s committed team successfully migrated all data from the legacy system to SAP in record time.

Implementing the SAP S/4HANA ERP into the system has enabled AZA Finance to streamline and automate different aspects of its operations. The power of S/4HANA allows the organization to simplify operations while ensuring ease of use and improved performance speed. AZA Finance and Accely's SAP experts partnered extensively to migrate the firm’s existing legacy systems and move the existing data to S/4HANA to suit business needs. The project was completed successfully, and the SAP ERP system's quick adoption helped to ensure a smooth transition from the previous system. Consequently, AZA Finance gained a competitive advantage in the business and continued to operate efficiently and effectively.

Accely's reputation as a top-tier SAP consulting service provider is unquestionably justified. With over two decades in the business, being the #1 SAP implementation partner, Accely has demonstrated its ability to create high-value solutions that increase customer productivity and efficiency. Accely, as an SAP Partner, has access to the most recent tools, resources, and technology, allowing them to stay at the forefront of their industry and provide top-notch client services.

Working with a dependable partner who can provide innovative answers to complicated challenges is critical in today's fast-paced business world. Accely's dedication to excellence, attention to detail, and customer-centric approach make it an excellent partner for any firm trying to increase its SAP capabilities while boosting overall productivity and efficiency.

"Working with Accely for our migration project has surpassed our expectations. We thank the SAP professionals for spearheading our organization's core values into a system that meets our vision for the future. It's been a great collaborative experience and we look forward to more such meaningful conversions in the future" - Team AZA Finance

Following the same, team Accely commented - "We sincerely appreciate AZA Finance for extending a vote of confidence towards us for their SAP operations. It has been a meaningful collaboration where our migration experts have delivered exemplary performance in record time. We would also like to take this opportunity to extend our warm regards to the management and team. Although challenging, it was a great learning experience, and the team looks forward to consolidating this feat to deliver the other waves of this SAP implementation."

Accely and AZA Finance have made significant strides in successfully implementing the SAP S/4HANA ERP system. This project demonstrates Accely's technical skills and dedication to providing high-quality technological solutions to its clients.

About Accely

Accely is a renowned global leader in providing creative and effective IT solutions, with over 23 years of experience providing end-to-end SAP solutions and services to organizations worldwide. Their remarkable dedication to quality has been acknowledged with the coveted CMMI Level 5 accreditation and the recognition as a preferred SAP Partner firm in 17 countries. Accely has received several accolades and industry distinctions, including "SAP Game Changer in 2021" and inclusion in the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list.

Accely's enhanced procedures and innovative approach enable them to produce adaptable Mobility Solutions and quickly deploy end-to-end ERP, Business Analytics, and e-commerce solutions by integrating cutting-edge technology with their vast experience. This enables organizations to implement lucrative solutions and achieve business excellence, keeping them one step ahead of the competition and achieving their goals.

