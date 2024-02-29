CyberUp Receives National Programs Standards Approval for Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program
CyberUp's Apprenticeship Program attains National Standards, reinforcing commitment to nationwide high-quality cybersecurity training and workforce development.
We are grateful for the support of our partners, including AIR, and look forward to advancing cybersecurity education and workforce development initiatives nationwide.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberUp, a leading organization in cybersecurity education and workforce development, is proud to announce that its Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program has been approved as a National Programs Standards by the Department of Labor. This recognition solidifies CyberUp's commitment to providing high-quality cybersecurity training and workforce development on a national scale.
Through this designation, CyberUp will continue transforming the future of cybersecurity career pathways across the country. As a National Programs Standards sponsor, CyberUp will have the authority to develop and administer cybersecurity apprenticeship programs in collaboration with industry partners and educational institutions.
One of CyberUp's key partnerships in this endeavor is with American Institutes for Research, AIR. AIR’s collaboration with businesses, non-profits, and educational providers throughout the U.S. expedites the adoption and implementation of the apprenticeship model creating new apprenticeship opportunities for individuals nationwide. CyberUp and AIR’s efforts contribute to a larger initiative with CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech, an initiative that offers a pathway for employers to connect with a diverse and talented new crop of job-ready tech learners seeking employment. Together, CyberUp and AIR will leverage their expertise and resources to deliver comprehensive apprenticeship programs that meet the evolving needs of the cybersecurity industry.
"We are thrilled to achieve National Programs Standards status for our Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program," said Tony Bryan, Executive Director of CyberUp. "This recognition emphasizes our dedication to bridging the cybersecurity skills gap and empowering individuals with the training and experience they need to succeed in this critical field. We are grateful for the support of our partners, including AIR, and look forward to advancing cybersecurity education and workforce development initiatives nationwide."
With National Programs Standards, CyberUp will provide employers with access to a diverse talent pool of cybersecurity professionals nationwide through its cybersecurity apprenticeship program. These programs offer participants hands-on experience, mentorship, and industry-recognized certifications, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in cybersecurity roles.
For more information about CyberUp's Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program and partnership opportunities, visit https://wecyberup.org.
About CyberUp:
CyberUp is a non-profit organization whose mission is to elevate the cybersecurity workforce through igniting curiosity, developing talent, and transforming career pathways. For more information, visit https://wecyberup.org.
About American Institutes for Research (AIR):
The American Institutes for Research® (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance to solve some of the most urgent challenges in the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit https://www.air.org, and for specific information on how AIR helps organizations like CyberUp expand Registered Apprenticeship Programs, visit https://www.air.org/project/apprenticeship-industry-intermediary-project.
