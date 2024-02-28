Rubenstein Public Relations Brings Andrew Bard on as Vice President to its Corporate Communications Groups

Bard's appointment marks the ongoing development of our corporate communications group as we continue to build our practice in diverse industries.” — Richard Rubenstein, RPR President

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full-service communications agency specializing in media relations and brand building, welcomes Andrew Bard as Vice President to its Corporate Communications Group. Bard, a PR leader with deep experience across multiple sectors including technology, financial services, retail, sports, and education brings a rich portfolio of expertise to the agency.

According to Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations, “Bard's appointment marks the ongoing development of our corporate communications group as we continue to build our practice in diverse industries. Andrew's vision for storytelling and guiding transformative narratives is a perfect match for our mission. We are excited to see how his leadership will further enhance our commitment to delivering excellence for our clients.” RPR prides itself on forging partnerships and providing focused business solutions that support management, sales, and marketing. The firm is branching out into a variety of categories including artificial intelligence, mining, energy, biotech, spatial web, and gaming.

Reflecting on his appointment, Bard shared, “It’s a privilege to join Rubenstein Public Relations and be a part of a strong and admired legacy in the communications industry. I look forward to building upon the firm’s rich history and fostering future growth by leveraging my background in developing media strategies and converting them into results.”

Andrew Bard has built a distinguished career in marketing and media strategy. Bard was a Vice President at Makovsky + Company in their Tech & Energy practice as well as a Vice President at Weber Shandwick’s Global Strategic Media practice. His roles have also included Senior Vice President at BCW Global, where he served as a senior leader in both the Consumer Brand Marketing practice and the firm’s Fan Experience specialty. During the previous four years, he led his own consultancy.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.