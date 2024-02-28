8th Annual "Kitzbühel Campfire" Experience at the Daniel Marshall Cigar Lounge, Kitzbühel Country Club, Austria

Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger & Daniel Marshall during the 8th Daniel Marshall "Kitzbühel Campfire" Cigar Lounge Experience

8th Annual "Kitzbühel Campfire" Experience at the Daniel Marshall Cigar Lounge - An afternoon of exquisite enjoyment and friendship

We don’t Smoke…We Taste” — Daniel Marshall

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- View: The Film of the 8th Annual Kitzbuhel Campfire (https://youtu.be/Gk5o6FqnEkA)

After 8 years the DM “Kitzbuhel Campfire” has become one of the highly anticipated celebrity celebrations during the world-famous Hahnenkamm race weekend in Kitzbühel, Austria. The prestigious Daniel Marshall Cigar Campfire Experience took place at the Daniel Marshall Cigar Lounge located within the luxurious Kitzbühel Country Club.

As Daniel Marshall addressed the guests, he spoke of what is very special to him and what has inspired him since his first trip to Austria. “Austrian Quality” found in the People and everywhere you look and step. Every detail is created with only top quality that is made to last generations. Friendships that are forged in Austria become lifelong.

In addition, after 40 years living the dream in the cigar world and following his joy, what is very special to DM are the “Campfire” Experience’s that he creates around the world. The broad range of ages of men and women from every walk of life that attend is impressive. To have publishers of 5 luxury magazines, Champion Skiers, the Former Prime Minister of Czech Republic, his close friends from Los Angeles, International business tycoons from London, Germany, Austria and Russia, world famous Doctors, all enjoying to gather around the DM campfire with a cigar, no matter the weather... even though this particular “blue night sky” was record cold at -10 Degrees...these extreme weather conditions did not deter the guests from enjoying every moment.

DM mentioned in his speech, it’s very important to him that mainstream press, television and celebrity photographers cover the Campfire and tell the story to the world, "We don’t Smoke… We Taste." This is a vital point many people do not understand when it comes to cigars. To have every year for the last 8 Years, Austria’s most important and largest TV channel ORF show up, film and then air our “Campfire Experience” is outstanding.

We do not believe any other cigar event in the world has this kind of broad, popular mainstream Press and TV coverage.

As the sun set over the peaks of the Alps, the personally invited guests enjoyed a carefully selected range of exceptional 92 pt. rated DM Red Label Cigars aged for 8 Years to commemorate and celebrate the now world renown 8th Annual DM Campfire.

The DM Red Label Cigars were paired with a twelve-year-old DALMORE whiskey. The aroma of ultra-premium vintage tobacco drifted thru the Alpine air as attendees enjoyed the moment to the fullest. Finger food and snacks were also served.

Once again, this year, many well-known personalities from Kitzbühel, Europe and the USA attended this iconic event. The Former Prime Minister of Czech Republic Andrej Babiš enjoyed the campfire immensely and stayed throughout the afternoon and evening.

The Sold out-closed capacity guest list, all connoisseurs of the exquisite lifestyle experience, created as DM calls "Golden Moments"

Those who wish to attend the Kitzbuhel Campfire 2025 or other DM experiences are encouraged to join the “Daniel Marshall Campfire Club” (DMCC). Members of the DMCC receive advanced notice and purchase opportunities for all Daniel Marshall events at special DMCC Pricing for any of the Modern-Day Campfires worldwide.

Photo Credit: Gisela Schrober, GETTY IMAGES, ORF AUSTRIAN TV, Michelle Hirnsberger and Eric Tran-Quang, AGENCY PEOPLE IMAGE – API

About Daniel Marshall

Daniel Marshall, a 40-year veteran of the cigar industry, is one of the world’s leading names in No. 1 rated top-quality humidors and finest cigars, including the coveted 24kt Red Label Golden Cigar. DM Humidors are enjoyed in the homes and offices of countless Hollywood celebrities, US presidents, dignitaries, titans of industry, and fashion designers among others. Marshall is also a cigar and humidor supplier of England’s Royal Family.

October 2023 DM spent 1 year making a 1 of 1 “White House Humidor” filled with ultra-rare Daniel Marshall x Carlos Fuente Presidential and White House Cigars depicting 6 US Presidents on Holland made cigar bands and one band featuring the White House. The recreation was hand carved from original drawings of America’s most famous building. This historical investment humidor sold at auction for $250,000.

The Film of the 8th Annual Kitzbuhel Campfire