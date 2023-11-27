Daniel Marshall Commissioned by Flagler Museum of Palm Beach to Recreate Henry Flagler’s Tiffany Humidor

Henry Flagler Museum Manger Mark Johnson, Daniel Marshall and Museum Director John Blades unveiling the Flagler Humidor x Daniel Marshall

FLAGLER x DANIEL MARSHALL

We Don’t Smoke…We Taste... Enjoy The Modern Day Campfire” — Daniel Marshall

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNTIED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the prestigious 120 year old National Historic Landmark, the Palm Beach Henry Flagler Museum embarked upon the journey of recreating a one-of-a-kind Tiffany & Co Humidor owned by the late Industrialist Henry Flager, they knew just the person to call. According to Museum Director, John Blades, “we knew there was only one person for the job.” Enter Daniel Marshall. As fate would have it, Marshall was in Florida at the time and came to the museum to preview the original artifact before returning to California to recreate the treasured humidor.

Best known for founding Standard Oil in 1870 alongside John D. Rockefeller and building the Railroad to Key West as well as Florida’s Top Hotels, Henry Flagler, known as the “Wizard of Florida” had a love for both cigars and yachts. The original humidor was gifted to Flagler from the New York Yacht Club to thank him for the use of his yacht, Alicia, as the committee boat during the 1895 America's Cup race.

Marshall was attracted to this collaboration with Flager as they both share a passion for cigars, sailing, the sea, and love of Florida. Marshall also got his start with woodworking at a young age by building boats, a tale of serendipity as it relates to this project. Both men share the American Dream with Flagler being called the “Wizard of Florida” and Marshall known as the “King of the Humidors” for his exquisite construction of iconic award-winning and record-breaking humidors.

With the addition of the Flagler Museum piece, Marshall now has humidors on permanent display in 3 museums including the Smithsonian under three American Presidents (President Reagan, Presidents Bush Sr. and Jr.) and the Schwarzenegger Museum in Graz, Austria.

Marshall said, “It is an honor for me to share in the celebration of such an important American in Henry Flagler and Florida history by recreating his personal Tiffany humidor. After meeting Director John Blades and Manager Mark Johnson, this project was irrespirable and congruent with my history of working for two decades with Tiffany and Co on their special projects. After seeing the original humidor, I knew I wanted to take on the challenge of this unique sized humidor embellished with .925 Sterling Silver enameled waving flags and a beautiful hand cut engraved Sterling Plaque in the center of the lid. I begged my jeweler to make these for me, knowing that exact recreations of these nautical flags were an integral part of this exquisite piece.”

The Flagler Humidor x DM launch party hosted by the Flagler Museum Palm Beach fittingly took place on a yacht at the Palm Beach Boat Show, followed by a "Daniel Marshall Campfire" at Raptis Rare Books hosted by owner, Matthew Raptis. Over 125 guests attended including Henry Flagler’s great-great granddaughter and Museum President, Kelly Hopkins Flagler. The gorgeous and rare book shop in the heart of Worth Avenue in Palm Beach is attached to the "Churchill Cigar Lounge", a passion project of Raptis’s where guests can enjoy a book and a cigar or what Marshall calls “The Modern Day Campfire.” Raptis hosted the Daniel Marshall Cigar Night in celebration of the Flagler x Daniel Marshall project. Guests enjoyed DM Red Label cigars and a few fortunate guests were able to experience the Daniel x Carlito 38th Anniversary Cigar, a collaboration between Marshall and Carlos Fuente Jr. Both cigars were paired with Florida handcrafted and distilled St. Augustine Distillery Bourbon.

At the welcome address delivered by Marshall he noted what he loves so much about his special Campfires is how they bring people together from all countries, men and women, young and old. Marshall related a comparison of cigars being different to cigarettes and reiterated his catch-phrase “We Don’t Smoke…We Taste.” On this festive occasion Marshall described his ideology of what unites us all: “The Golden thread that runs through all our veins is a commitment in creating a richness of character and generosity of spirit in all that we do.”

A very limited edition of 10 of these recreations are available for $2,995. View the Flagler x Daniel Marshall Humidor Launch: https://youtu.be/tThWmooHNuQ

Daniel Marshall and Henry Flagler Museum Launch the very limited Henry Flagler Humidor x Daniel Marshall in Palm Beach