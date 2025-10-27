US Capitol Humidor by Daniel Marshall Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carlos Fuente

US Capitol Humidor sells for 150000 USD

Limited Edition Cigars are breaking sales records and have become a growing asset investment class, as demonstrated by Daniel Marshall and Carlos Fuente's creations of historic investments

BRENTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This historic humidor was handcrafted in 2025 from the original drawings of the US Capitol Building.

Governor Schwarzenegger’s vision was for Daniel Marshall to create a series of Historic Humidors that have international significance which began with the HMS Resolute Desk Humidor in 2022, followed by the White House Humidor in 2023 and this year, the US Capitol Humidor. On October 11, 2025 this unique humidor sold at auction for 150,000 USD (without the Presidential background paintings)

To date, this collection of three Historic Humidors have raised 850,000 USD for After School All Stars Foundation.

Film from the Auction of the US Capitol Humidor

The international collector that purchased this piece has decided to launch a nationwide Tour with this iconic humidor, finding residency at important locations and Museums from California to Washington D.C. with special viewing events to be announced.

Carlos Fuente of fabled Arturo Fuente personally hand selected 12 Year rare vintage tobacco for this historic humidor. Each cigar is created with fragrant tobacco from Chateau De La Fuente and rolled by the most skilled artisan to create these precious cigars as art. The Daniel Marshall by Carlos Fuente Presidential Cigars are banded with top quality Holland printed bands that depict 6 U.S. Presidents that the Governor, Carlos and Daniel draw inspiration from.

There are 400 Presidential Cigars set into two lift out Spanish cedar trays, in the lower area below the trays and within the Capitol Dome in this humidor edition.

Daniel Marshall and Carlos Fuente, entrepreneurs and friends, introduced the DM 38th Anniversary Cigar by Carlos Fuente at the Daniel Marshall Cigar Lounge in Kitzbuhel, Austria in 2020. The rare collaboration between Fuente and Marshall lives on with this next edition of “jewels of a cigar”, continuing to honor and symbolize their 40 years of friendship.

The humidor was handmade in California, taking over 1 year to complete consisting of 200 individually micro hand carved pieces. Each window of the US Capitol humidor is painted by renowned Columbian artist Juan Rosillo with shading to resemble glass.

DM designed the famous Capitol Dome to be removable and conceal a humidified secret compartment that will age 40 precious Daniel Marshall by Carlos Fuente Presidential Cigars

The crowning feature of the dome of the United States Capitol is the colossal “Statue of Freedom” bronze by Thomas Crawford. This important monument dominates the Capitol and the city of Washington, D. C., by virtue of its size and placement so far above the ground. DM commissioned a master jeweler to recreate this magnificent symbol in solid bronze.

Soaring 287 feet above ground, The Capitol Dome was constructed over 10 years from 1856 with 8,909,200 pounds of cast iron bolted together in a masterpiece of American will and ingenuity.

The United States Capitol Building may well be the most famous man-made landmark in America. The dome and Statue of Freedom bronze is a fitting finale for the building it crowns.

Signatures of the 6 US Presidents that are featured on the cigar bands and in the oil paintings are engraved on a solid brass plaque. A brass plate engraved with the story of The US Capitol Humidor and a golden plaque with the number of each humidor is affixed to the inside lid.

In addition, a stunning coffee table book, “The United States Capitol” will be included.

Limited Edition Cigars are breaking sales records and have become a growing asset investment class, as demonstrated by Daniel Marshall and Carlos Fuente's creations of historic investments over the last four years are breaking sales records at auctions outside Cuba.

Daniel Marshall is accepting requests from collectors for this limited edition of 10 Worldwide.

No. 1 of this masterpiece was auctioned in Brentwood California October 11, 2025

to benefit After School All Stars Foundation.

Please contact TheCampfire@DanielMarshall.com or visit www.DanielMarshallShop.com for more information.

