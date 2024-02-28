Global Women's Empowerment Network (GWEN Global)
GWEN Global is proud to announce that it will be hosting the 9th Annual GWEN Luminary Awards on March 9. This event will honor those making a positive impactHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Women's Empowerment Network (GWEN Global) is proud to announce that it will be hosting the 9th Annual GWEN Luminary Awards on March 9th, 2024. This prestigious event will honor individuals and nonprofits who are making significant contributions to grassroots programs and activism, with a special focus on raising awareness around mental health for survivors of Trafficking, Veterans, Foster Care, and Abuse.
This year, the GWEN Luminary Awards will be celebrating in glamorous "Old Hollywood" style at the historic Woman's Club of Hollywood, also known as "The Heart of Hollywood." Since 1903, the Woman's Club of Hollywood has been an integral part of the rich legacy of Old Hollywood. From building the first Hollywood Public Library to being involved in the founding of the Hollywood Bowl and the Hollywood Studio Club, the Club has played a pivotal role in supporting the community for over a century.
The evening will feature a Celebrity Red Carpet with interviews being hosted by Rachel Weaver and Anna Damergis, VIP Dinner, Awards Ceremony, and captivating entertainment.
- Renowned performers including
- American Idol contestant Cam Amen,
- Freda Payne (recipient of the GWEN Legendary Music Award),
- Veteran Country Artist Thom Kaz,
- TikTok sensation McKensie Brooke,
- International Jazz performer Claude Hall will grace the stage, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
GWEN is proud to honor the following distinguished individuals and organizations at this year's Luminary Awards:
- Freda Payne - Legendary Music Award: Freda Payne, an iconic figure in the music industry, will be recognized for her outstanding contributions and influence.
- Dani Bowman - Autism Awareness: Dani Bowman, star of the Netflix Original Series "Love on the Spectrum," will be honored for her advocacy work in promoting autism awareness.
- Alex Riggs & Athena (K9) Children's Rescue Alliance for Trafficked Children: Alex Riggs and her K9 rescue heroine, Athena, will be acknowledged for their exceptional efforts in rescuing and supporting trafficked children.
- Brian Crain - President Orange County Mission for Veterans and Unhoused: Brian Crain, President of the Orange County Mission for Veterans and Unhoused, will be commended for his dedicated service to veterans and the unhoused population.
In addition to these remarkable honorees, surprise VIP guests will also be in attendance, adding an element of excitement to the evening.
The GWEN Luminary Awards promises to be an extraordinary event, bringing together influential individuals from various industries to support the important cause of empowering women and raising awareness for mental health. Join us on March 9th, 2024, at the Woman's Club of Hollywood, as we celebrate the achievements of these inspiring individuals and organizations. For more information about GWEN Global and the Luminary Awards, please visit www.GWEN.Global.
This incredible night will be streamed by Knekt.tv and available to all who cannot attend live.
For sponsorship opportunities, please see here and contact us. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WZ-Lag3ZIm2M34mVmoCrkcYmz2TQ7uGS/view
About GWEN Global:
The Global Women's Empowerment Network (GWEN Global) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women and girls worldwide. Through impactful programs and initiatives, GWEN Global aims to create positive change, foster leadership, and promote gender equality. For more information, please visit www.GWEN.Global.
For PR inquires:
Rachel Weaver
412-435-1340
Rachel Weaver
Amplify & Impact Global
+1 412-435-1340
rachel@levelupmediapr.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram