Maryland State Police Investigating Armed Robbery, Assault In Prince George’s County

February 28, 2024

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred early this morning in Prince George’s County.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a report of a robbery and assault on the outer loop of Interstate 495. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, an adult female, was driving on Route 1 near Ikea Way when she noticed a dark passenger vehicle following her.

The suspect vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle as they entered the outer loop of I-495 from Route 1. Investigators said the suspect vehicle attempted to run the victim’s vehicle off the road before she pulled over in the area of I-495 and Riggs Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, multiple individuals exited the suspect vehicle, approached the victim and robbed and assaulted her at gunpoint before fleeing the scene. Investigators believe the victim may have been specifically targeted. Detectives from the Criminal Enforcement Division – Southern Region are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case are asked to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. The case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov