InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Phone Screen Cover Custom Made with a Prescription Lens Overlay
EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve A. of Hudson Falls, NY is the creator of the Optic Cell Phone Screen Cover, a protective covering designed to not only protect a mobile phone screen from cracks and scratches, but also offer a prescription lens overlay for individuals that typically require reading glasses. The cover is transparent and includes a vision prescription, similar to that of a contact lens. The lens can be made to match the user’s exact prescription.
There is a second version with a concave-convex construction to accommodate both nearsighted and farsighted persons. If the user is farsighted, the first curvature and second curvature are convex. If the user is nearsighted, the first curvature and the second curvature are concave. There can be other configurations to accommodate different needs and preferences depending on the concave-convex nature of the cover. The cover offers a convenient and easy method for those with vision impairments to read their phone, eliminating the need for people to wear their reading glasses each time they want to use their phone.
The market for cell phone screen protectors is substantial and diverse, driving significant revenue to phone manufacturing companies on a year-over-year basis. Phone screen covers serve a primary function of protecting the delicate screens of smartphones from scratches, cracks, and other forms of damage. As smartphones become more expensive and their screens more advanced, the demand for protective accessories increases. Screen covers are often designed to provide additional functionality, such as privacy filters, anti-glare coatings, and impact resistance. One unexplored additional functionality is adding prescription lens features to the cover to accommodate people who need reading glasses. The Optic Cell Phone Screen Cover is the perfect dual purpose cover that accommodates different eyeglasses prescriptions while simultaneously protecting the phone screen.
Steve filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Optic Cell Phone Screen Cover product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Optic Cell Phone Screen Cover can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
