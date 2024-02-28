Women Got Game™ Summit and Esports Tournament Launches in Cleveland, April 5, 2024
Female Students of Color Interested in Gaming as a Sport or Career, Encouraged to Attend
Exposure to the gaming industry will help pivot future groundbreakers.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Got Game (WGG), a multi-city gaming program for women of color shares registration information for its fourth annual career summit and esports tournament, set to kick off on Friday, April 5 at the Cavs Legion Lair in Cleveland, OH. WGG is hosted during the Women’s Final Four, and according to Newzoo, esports and the overall gaming industry are on a similar journey of achieving a global audience and cultural impact.
— Keshia Walker, Founder and Chairwoman of Women Got Game
WGG is aimed at supporting women, particularly female students of color in high school and college and offers a unique opportunity for attendees to engage in discussions, competitions, and networking—all at no cost. With a mission to enhance diversity within esports and gaming careers and cultivate leadership within underrepresented communities, WGG is dedicated to fostering talent and seizing opportunities in the global gaming market.
Attendees, whether avid gamers or those interested in gaming as a career, will have a full-afternoon schedule of activities and discussion groups while connecting with some of the biggest names among women of color in the gaming industry, Bread Financial, PassThaBall, GameHER, and the Cleveland Cavs Legion Lair.
Topics will include:
Economics + Opportunities in Gaming and Esports
Mental Wellness; No Toxicity, No Bullying
Art and Design in Gaming and Esports
Programming, Engineering, Computer Engineering
Marketing/Social Media/Business Development
Life Working in/Owning a Gaming Studio
Career Building Connections
Networking Mixers
Prizes and Scholarships
Esports Tournament
WGG Founder and Chairwoman, Keshia Walker shared, “In the gaming industry, women make up less than a quarter of the workforce, yet girls represent about half of the world's gamers” (according to a UNICEF report). Exposure to the industry will help pivot future groundbreakers. Hosting Women Got Game, while giving mentorship opportunities, sponsorship, and active play, we believe we can both encourage and champion our women of color to use their talents and creativity in a rapidly growing market.”
Young ladies in both high school and college are encouraged to participate. To register, get more information, or learn how to get involved on the partnership level, please visit www.WomenGotGame.org.
Social media hashtags, include #WomenGotGame, #WGG, #WHM
